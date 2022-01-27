Morning Briefing: Top stories on Thursday, January 27

Good morning everyone. Here's today's briefing from the early crew here on the Irish Examiner newsdesk.

In late 2021, there were 2,384 children waiting to be seen by Camhs services, according to the HSE.

State facing slew of lawsuits over harm done to vulnerable Kerry children: The State is facing a slew of lawsuits following revelations of significant harm done to vulnerable young patients in the care of the Child and Adolescent Mental Health Service (Camhs) in Kerry.

Revealed: How freedom from Covid rules led to a spending splurge: Young people were at the forefront of a celebratory spending spree in the days immediately after Covid-19 restrictions ended on the hospitality sector, new figures have confirmed.

Colm O'Connor: Protection of religious rights in all schools is a concern: The need for substantial divestment through transparent public processes is increasingly clear, writes Colm O’Connor

Calls for passport office to open seven days a week to deal with 'passport emergency': There have been calls for the passport office to open seven days a week to tackle what has been described as a “passport emergency”.

Dublin man caught with €180k worth of cannabis in Cork to face charges: A Dublin man arrested with an alleged stash of €180,000 worth of cannabis in Castlemartyr in East Cork in October 2020, was formally charged in the case.

Frank Murphy's bottling plant fails to make the grade - but its best parts will be preserved nonetheless: An expert assessment of the Distillery Fields bottling plant designed by the late acclaimed Cork architect Frank Murphy found it is of “low level importance” and “should not stand in the way of achieving a better use of the site for worthy causes of national importance".

Johnny Sexton all business as he sets the tone for Ireland's Six Nations bid: If Eddie Jones chipped another edge off Roy Keane’s fearsome reputation at Wednesday's Six Nations launch then Johnny Sexton offered up little enough in the way of merriment to dilute the sense of a man utterly fixated on the job immediately at hand.

Consumer Corner: What is the 'No Spend Challenge' and why should I try it?: When it comes to saving money we have a great challenge to propose - the No Spend Challenge.

Operation Transformation review: Half-way point brings mixed results for participants: John is given reassurance by the show's experts about the path to progress, while Kathleen in Co Cork cautions about the isolation that some farmers face

Overnight mist and drizzle clearing to give a mostly dry day with bright spells of winter sunshine developing - just isolated showers.

However, dull and damp conditions may linger for a time in the south.

For detailed national and regional weather forecasts see Met Eireann.

