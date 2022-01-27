Morning Briefing: Top stories on Thursday, January 27

Good morning everyone. Here's today's briefing from the early crew here on thenewsdesk.
The State is facing a slew of lawsuits following revelations of significant harm done to vulnerable young patients in the care of the Child and Adolescent Mental Health Service (Camhs) in Kerry.
Young people were at the forefront of a celebratory spending spree in the days immediately after Covid-19 restrictions ended on the hospitality sector, new figures have confirmed.
The need for substantial divestment through transparent public processes is increasingly clear, writes Colm O’Connor
There have been calls for the passport office to open seven days a week to tackle what has been described as a “passport emergency”.
A Dublin man arrested with an alleged stash of €180,000 worth of cannabis in Castlemartyr in East Cork in October 2020, was formally charged in the case.
An expert assessment of the Distillery Fields bottling plant designed by the late acclaimed Cork architect Frank Murphy found it is of “low level importance” and “should not stand in the way of achieving a better use of the site for worthy causes of national importance".
If Eddie Jones chipped another edge off Roy Keane’s fearsome reputation at Wednesday's Six Nations launch then Johnny Sexton offered up little enough in the way of merriment to dilute the sense of a man utterly fixated on the job immediately at hand.
When it comes to saving money we have a great challenge to propose - the No Spend Challenge.
John is given reassurance by the show's experts about the path to progress, while Kathleen in Co Cork cautions about the isolation that some farmers face
Overnight mist and drizzle clearing to give a mostly dry day with bright spells of winter sunshine developing - just isolated showers.
However, dull and damp conditions may linger for a time in the south.
For detailed national and regional weather forecasts see Met Eireann.
