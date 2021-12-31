Morning Briefing: Top stories on Friday, December 31

Good morning everyone. Here's today's briefing from the early crew here on thenewsdesk.
The Government has "no plans" to open up a mother and baby home redress scheme to all survivors, despite the High Court finding that those who came forward were treated unlawfully by the commission of investigation.
Pressure is mounting on the Government to intervene on the cost of antigen testing after it last night announced substantial changes to the testing requirements for suspected cases of Covid-19.
Every year or so, the media trade papers compile their lists of public relations disasters involving large companies that invariably lead to questions and head-scratching over how PR and marketing advisers can get it so badly wrong, writes Eamon Quinn.
The average value of second-hand homes in Ireland has increased by 2.2% in the fourth quarter of 2021, with values rising 9.6% cumulatively over the year.
Thirty-eight work-related fatalities were recorded in Ireland in 2021, the lowest annual figure for more than three decades.
Tens of thousands of people have been evacuated and almost 600 homes destroyed in wildfires outside Denver, officials said.
2022 is around the corner, a light lining the horizon. Before consigning 2021 to history, though, a chat with the hurling manager who ruled the year.
Jennifer Horgan, an alumni of a private school, says they create division and resentment and should not be part of our education system.
It's been another year of streaming shows, lockdown albums and new books - test your knowledge!
Rather windy today with mostly fresh to strong and gusty southwesterly winds. Generally dry for daylight hours with sunny spells developing.
However, the morning will bring a little showery rain with scattered outbreaks of rain moving in through the evening hours.
For detailed national and regional weather forecasts see Met Eireann.
Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox