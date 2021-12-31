Morning Briefing: Top stories on Friday, December 31

Good morning everyone. Here's today's briefing from the early crew here on the Irish Examiner newsdesk.

YOUR 8AM DASHBOARD

Here are the nine stories we are highlighting on the irishexaminer.com home page right now.

Taoiseach: 'No plans' to open redress to all mother and baby homes survivors: The Government has "no plans" to open up a mother and baby home redress scheme to all survivors, despite the High Court finding that those who came forward were treated unlawfully by the commission of investigation.

Pressure mounts on Government over price of antigen tests: Pressure is mounting on the Government to intervene on the cost of antigen testing after it last night announced substantial changes to the testing requirements for suspected cases of Covid-19.

How Kingspan's PR fiasco reignited public anger over Grenfell: Every year or so, the media trade papers compile their lists of public relations disasters involving large companies that invariably lead to questions and head-scratching over how PR and marketing advisers can get it so badly wrong, writes Eamon Quinn.

'Severe' supply constraints causing house prices to surge: The average value of second-hand homes in Ireland has increased by 2.2% in the fourth quarter of 2021, with values rising 9.6% cumulatively over the year.

Ireland sees number of work-related deaths sink to 32-year low: Thirty-eight work-related fatalities were recorded in Ireland in 2021, the lowest annual figure for more than three decades.

Colorado wildfires force evacuations as hundreds of homes burn: Tens of thousands of people have been evacuated and almost 600 homes destroyed in wildfires outside Denver, officials said.

John Kiely's highlight of another stellar year? The dramatic comeback against Tipp: 2022 is around the corner, a light lining the horizon. Before consigning 2021 to history, though, a chat with the hurling manager who ruled the year.

Private schools should be banned - they're a monster destroying fairness in our education system: Jennifer Horgan, an alumni of a private school, says they create division and resentment and should not be part of our education system.

Arts & Entertainment Quiz of the Year: 30 questions on TV, film, music and books: It's been another year of streaming shows, lockdown albums and new books - test your knowledge!

... AND TODAY'S WEATHER

Rather windy today with mostly fresh to strong and gusty southwesterly winds. Generally dry for daylight hours with sunny spells developing.

However, the morning will bring a little showery rain with scattered outbreaks of rain moving in through the evening hours.

For detailed national and regional weather forecasts see Met Eireann.

Thank you for your continued support and have a great day.