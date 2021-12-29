Morning Briefing: Top stories on Wednesday December 29

Good morning everyone. Here's today's briefing from the early crew here on the Irish Examiner newsdesk.

Crisis of supply in housing laid bare by stark new figures: Fewer than 11,500 homes were listed for sale last month on property website Daft.ie - the lowest number since the height of the Celtic Tiger, when online advertising was in its infancy. >>READ MORE.

Diplomats had 'black humour' handbook for public queries on loved ones: The musings of diplomatic staff are contained in a document labelled Middle East Information Centre – Telephone Handbook which carried the subtitle: 'Or How to Lie Convincingly.' >>READ MORE.

John G O'Dwyer: Ireland's Midlands is a missed opportunity for tourism: The Midlands is falling between two stools, Dublin and the Wild Atlantic Way. A feasibility study should examine the merits of a “Shannon Trail” that follows the meandering course of our greatest river, writes John G O'Dwyer. >>READ MORE.

Taoiseach believes rift with Fianna Fáil backbenchers has 'settled': Micheál Martin's tenure as Taoiseach has been plagued with noises from within his own party about his future. >>READ MORE.

Positivity rate at record high but vaccines keeping hospital numbers down: The proportion of people being tested who are positive for Covid-19 is the highest it has been so far in the pandemic, amid a warning that Ireland is still at the early stages of the “rampant” Omicron surge. >>READ MORE.

Seamus Coffey: Housing rents that rise 25% every five years are not sustainable: At a time of population growth, the decline in the stock of properties in the private rental sector is creating knock-on problem. >>READ MORE.

Donal Lenihan: Munster rugby needs to be very careful not to bite the hand that feeds it: The province should test Scott Robertson's stated ambition to coach in Europe. Meanwhile, at club level, the grassroots is growing increasingly frustrated. >>READ MORE.

Tommy Tiernan, Marian, Succession... 10 top talking points from TV in 2021: We probably spent far too much time sitting in over the past 12 months, but at least the small screen provided plenty entertainment. >>READ MORE.

Skin Nerd: Here's why a good night's sleep is so important for your skin: Good sleep is vital for the skin to function efficiently, with studies finding that long-term sleep disturbance is associated with increased signs of ageing and diminished skin barrier function. >>READ MORE.

Today will start off dull across Munster with outbreaks of rain. The rain will clear northwards this morning, where this afternoon will be drier and brighter with sunny spells. Mild and blustery with fresh, gusty westerly winds and afternoon temperatures of 10 to 12 degrees.

