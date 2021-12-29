Morning Briefing: Top stories on Wednesday December 29

Good morning everyone. Here's today's briefing from the early crew here on thenewsdesk.
Fewer than 11,500 homes were listed for sale last month on property website Daft.ie - the lowest number since the height of the Celtic Tiger, when online advertising was in its infancy.
The musings of diplomatic staff are contained in a document labelled Middle East Information Centre – Telephone Handbook which carried the subtitle: 'Or How to Lie Convincingly.'
The Midlands is falling between two stools, Dublin and the Wild Atlantic Way. A feasibility study should examine the merits of a “Shannon Trail” that follows the meandering course of our greatest river, writes John G O'Dwyer.
Micheál Martin's tenure as Taoiseach has been plagued with noises from within his own party about his future.
The proportion of people being tested who are positive for Covid-19 is the highest it has been so far in the pandemic, amid a warning that Ireland is still at the early stages of the “rampant” Omicron surge.
The province should test Scott Robertson's stated ambition to coach in Europe. Meanwhile, at club level, the grassroots is growing increasingly frustrated.
We probably spent far too much time sitting in over the past 12 months, but at least the small screen provided plenty entertainment.
Good sleep is vital for the skin to function efficiently, with studies finding that long-term sleep disturbance is associated with increased signs of ageing and diminished skin barrier function.
Today will start off dull across Munster with outbreaks of rain. The rain will clear northwards this morning, where this afternoon will be drier and brighter with sunny spells. Mild and blustery with fresh, gusty westerly winds and afternoon temperatures of 10 to 12 degrees.
For detailed national and regional weather forecasts see Met Eireann.
