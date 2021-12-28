Morning Briefing: Top stories on Tuesday, 28 December 

Good morning everyone. Here's today's briefing from the early crew here on the Irish Examiner newsdesk.

YOUR 8AM DASHBOARD

Here are the nine stories we are highlighting on the irishexaminer.com home page right now.

High-risk children aged 5-11 can register for Covid vaccine from today: The first primary school children in Ireland can get appointments for Covid-19 vaccines from today as a new online system opens for 5- to 11-year-olds in high-risk categories.

State papers reveal Haughey grumbling about venison pâté and trout sauce: Charles Haughey’s reputation as a lover of fine dining came under threat in 1990 when he hosted EU leaders in Dublin and branded a venison pâté served to his guests as “a disaster”.

Despite notions of sophistication, Ireland is just a tiny, mad place: "Over the years I've come to realise that we are all country bumpkins, the city folk are just less so."

Plans for Vita Cortex site include apartments and a discount supermarket: An apartment block and a discount retail store have featured in pre-planning talks in relation to the future of the former Vita Cortex facility.

State papers reveal jumbo-sized dispute over cost of transporting elephant: Irish diplomats were left with a jumbo-sized problem over 40 years ago after president Patrick Hillery was given a gift of a real elephant while on a visit to Tanzania.

US health officials recommend halving Covid isolation period: US health officials have cut isolation restrictions for Americans who catch coronavirus from 10 days to five, and similarly shortened the time that close contacts need to quarantine.

Gary Neville criticises Man United ‘whinge-bags’ at Newcastle: Gary Neville labelled Manchester United’s players “whinge-bags” as he slated a “shocking” first-half performance against Newcastle.

Dónal O'Grady: If I hadn't gone to the doctor when I did, it would have been curtains: To help spread awareness of colon cancer, former All-Ireland winner Dónal O'Grady shared his story for the first time with Martha Brennan in April.

Making Cents: Bagging a bargain, the golden rules of sales shopping: We haven’t even recycled the wrapping from the Christmas gifts yet but we are already into the next bout of spending, the January (or more accurately post-Christmas) sales.

... AND TODAY'S WEATHER

It is a wet start for most people this morning but the rain is expected to clear eastwards later on with drier conditions and some sunny spells developing and just some isolated patches of drizzle or light rain.

In Munster, it will become cloudier later in the day with rain pushing towards the southwest this evening.

Highest temperatures of 6 to 10 degrees.

For detailed national and regional weather forecasts see Met Eireann.

Thank you for your continued support and have a great day.