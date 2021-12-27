Morning Briefing: Top stories on Monday, 27 December

Good morning everyone. Here's today's briefing from the early crew here on the Irish Examiner newsdesk.

YOUR 8AM DASHBOARD

Here are the nine stories we are highlighting on the irishexaminer.com home page right now.

'Moral stain on the health service': Cancer patients chased by debt collectors: The HSE has spent over €4m on debt-collection agencies since 2013, peaking in 2019 with an outlay of €687,214.

>>READ MORE.

Revealed: Cases of impersonation and collusion to cheat college exam system: Details from third-level institutions, released under Freedom of Information, show a high number of cases of alleged plagiarism and also cases of collusion on online exams and even impersonation.

>>READ MORE.

Rachel Morrogh: HSE must stop using debt collectors to pursue cancer patients: Without a medical card or private health insurance, you must pay €80 for each chemotherapy or radiotherapy session, up to a maximum of €800 a year.

>>READ MORE.

Top-paid Garda sergeants claim €44k in overtime: More than €94m in overtime was paid out to gardaí in 10 months, with the top-paid Garda sergeants taking home an average of €44,000 in overtime on top of their base salaries.

>>READ MORE.

Revealed: The world's most expensive climate disasters: This year was the sixth time in history that global natural catastrophes cost more than $100bn (€88bn) in insurance and the fourth in five years.

>>READ MORE.

Pete the Vet: Should we let the dog lick the dishes in the dishwasher?: Pete Wedderburn answers questions about new puppies, sensitive tummies and bullied cats.

>>READ MORE.

Mickey Harte: ‘I am very content in my life at the minute’: The opening lines of Devotion, Mickey Harte’s latest autobiography, finds him emerging in the half-light.

>>READ MORE.

Michelle Darmody: You'll love your leftovers in my turkey and ham pie: "I do most of the hard work before Christmas, but this pie is rich and warming and makes great use of leftovers."

>>READ MORE.

Easter 1991: Sir Henrys and the take-off moment for dance music in Cork: It's 30 years since the first major 'all dayer' in the famous Cork club. Des O'Driscoll looks back at the development of the scene up to that seminal gathering.

>>READ MORE.

... AND TODAY'S WEATHER

Mist and fog will clear gradually this morning, making way for some sunny or bright intervals. It is expected to be dry for most of the morning but there will be some light rain or drizzle developing in south Munster, edging further north later in the day.

Highest temperatures of 8 to 11 degrees.

For detailed national and regional weather forecasts see Met Eireann.

Thank you for your continued support and have a great day.