Morning Briefing: Top stories on Monday, 27 December

Good morning everyone. Here's today's briefing from the early crew here on thenewsdesk.
The HSE has spent over €4m on debt-collection agencies since 2013, peaking in 2019 with an outlay of €687,214.
Details from third-level institutions, released under Freedom of Information, show a high number of cases of alleged plagiarism and also cases of collusion on online exams and even impersonation.
Without a medical card or private health insurance, you must pay €80 for each chemotherapy or radiotherapy session, up to a maximum of €800 a year.
More than €94m in overtime was paid out to gardaí in 10 months, with the top-paid Garda sergeants taking home an average of €44,000 in overtime on top of their base salaries.
This year was the sixth time in history that global natural catastrophes cost more than $100bn (€88bn) in insurance and the fourth in five years.
Pete Wedderburn answers questions about new puppies, sensitive tummies and bullied cats.
The opening lines of Devotion, Mickey Harte’s latest autobiography, finds him emerging in the half-light.
"I do most of the hard work before Christmas, but this pie is rich and warming and makes great use of leftovers."
It's 30 years since the first major 'all dayer' in the famous Cork club. Des O'Driscoll looks back at the development of the scene up to that seminal gathering.
Mist and fog will clear gradually this morning, making way for some sunny or bright intervals. It is expected to be dry for most of the morning but there will be some light rain or drizzle developing in south Munster, edging further north later in the day.
Highest temperatures of 8 to 11 degrees.
For detailed national and regional weather forecasts see Met Eireann.
Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox