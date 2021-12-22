Morning Briefing: Top stories on Wednesday, December 22

Good morning everyone. Here's today's briefing from the early crew here on thenewsdesk.
The Taoiseach has said he is "hopeful" that current restrictions and booster success here will be enough to see Ireland through the Omicron wave, despite warnings from the World Health Organization that the "storm" of Omicron will stretch European health systems to the brink.
The minister for housing and the minister for justice will be asked to criminalise sex-for-rent arrangements in the coming weeks.
We need a way to talk to loved ones taken in by conspiracy theories.
Fundraisers are now flocking to contactless methods of collecting donations and say it’s already revolutionised how they operate.
A 44-year-old Polish trucker was reported by another motorist in Cork who saw him driving the tractor unit without a trailer crossing over and back on the centre of the road at Watergrasshill.
Memories of the flare-up of Covid last Christmas will likely lead to Irish consumers reining in their spending plans this year in the face of the Omicron variant, a major new survey has found.
Change for the betterment of Gaelic football is within our grasp.
As the year draws to a close, The Skin Nerd looks ahead to how skincare might look in the coming twelve months.
A TV documentary over Christmas will explore the strong connections between Ireland and the late Peter O’Toole.
A status yellow rain warning is currently in place for Cork, Kerry and Waterford.
The warning is in place until 6am on Thursday, with Met Éireann warning: “Several bands of heavy rainfall will bring accumulations of 30-50mm, with higher totals likely in mountainous regions”.
“This may lead to localised flooding and hazardous driving conditions.”
Outbreaks of rain will be persistent in many parts but will clear northeastwards through the afternoon, with drier intervals developing.
Further outbreaks of rain are expected to push into the southwest in the evening.
Tonight will be cloudy and wet with outbreaks of rain spreading across the country, turning heavy at times. A clearance will move into the southwest by morning.
For detailed national and regional weather forecasts see Met Eireann.
Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox