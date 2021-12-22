Morning Briefing: Top stories on Wednesday, December 22

Good morning everyone. Here's today's briefing from the early crew here on the Irish Examiner newsdesk.

Taoiseach 'hopeful' restrictions and boosters will get Ireland through Omicron: The Taoiseach has said he is "hopeful" that current restrictions and booster success here will be enough to see Ireland through the Omicron wave, despite warnings from the World Health Organization that the "storm" of Omicron will stretch European health systems to the brink. >>READ MORE

Ministers will be asked to criminalise sex-for-rent arrangements: The minister for housing and the minister for justice will be asked to criminalise sex-for-rent arrangements in the coming weeks. >>READ MORE

Yvonne Redmond: We need a way to talk to loved ones taken in by conspiracy theories. >>READ MORE

Change for charities as they 'tap into' public's generosity: Fundraisers are now flocking to contactless methods of collecting donations and say it’s already revolutionised how they operate. >>READ MORE

Polish trucker refused to give sample after lorry weaved across road in Cork: A 44-year-old Polish trucker was reported by another motorist in Cork who saw him driving the tractor unit without a trailer crossing over and back on the centre of the road at Watergrasshill. >>READ MORE

Irish consumers rein in spending in fear of Omicron and soaring utility bills: Memories of the flare-up of Covid last Christmas will likely lead to Irish consumers reining in their spending plans this year in the face of the Omicron variant, a major new survey has found. >>READ MORE

The updated Séan Kelly plan: Change for the betterment of Gaelic football is within our grasp. >>READ MORE

The biggest beauty trends to watch out for in 2022: As the year draws to a close, The Skin Nerd looks ahead to how skincare might look in the coming twelve months. >>READ MORE

'He wasn’t some faux plastic Paddy either, he was very Irish’: A TV documentary over Christmas will explore the strong connections between Ireland and the late Peter O’Toole. >>READ MORE

A status yellow rain warning is currently in place for Cork, Kerry and Waterford.

The warning is in place until 6am on Thursday, with Met Éireann warning: “Several bands of heavy rainfall will bring accumulations of 30-50mm, with higher totals likely in mountainous regions”.

“This may lead to localised flooding and hazardous driving conditions.”

Outbreaks of rain will be persistent in many parts but will clear northeastwards through the afternoon, with drier intervals developing.

Further outbreaks of rain are expected to push into the southwest in the evening.

Tonight will be cloudy and wet with outbreaks of rain spreading across the country, turning heavy at times. A clearance will move into the southwest by morning.

For detailed national and regional weather forecasts see Met Eireann.

