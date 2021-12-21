Morning Briefing: Top stories on Tuesday, December 21

Good morning everyone. Here's today's briefing from the early crew here on thenewsdesk.
Children's crisis service Childline has seen a spike in young callers experiencing suicidal thoughts, amid a growing sense of anxiety about the future amid the Covid-19 pandemic.
A Limerick councillor’s apology over racist comments against Travellers on social media means nothing unless it is backed up by positive actions, Traveller rights groups have said.
On Christmas night, while the rest of us are sleeping off the excesses of the turkey and trifle, Megan Sarl will head into the Cork unit of Childline for her shift, responding to children whose experiences of the day are very different.
A host of business supports aimed at assisting companies hit by last Friday's restriction announcement will be agreed by the Government today.
Everything you need to know about the astronomical phenomenon that takes place on the shortest day of the year.
The surge of the Omicron variant will hit Irish shops this Christmas, but supply chains will likely avoid the major disruption of last year, despite lockdowns in a number of European countries, experts have said.
Inter-county GAA and all other forms of outdoor sports training and matches can go past 8pm, Sport Ireland has informed various national governing bodies that were seeking further clarity regarding the restrictions the Government have put in place through to January 30.
You don’t need special effects to give your little ones hours of fun — as Cork’s toy sellers have known for years, says Robert Hume.
Keeping the peace during a Covid Christmas.
Tuesday is set to be dull and cloudy but mostly dry. There will be a few patches of drizzle and occasional brighter spells.
Tonight, it will start dry however rain will set in later.
Rain will spread across Connacht, Munster and parts of Leinster overnight, turning heavy in the southwest by morning.
For detailed national and regional weather forecasts see Met Eireann.
