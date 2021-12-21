Morning Briefing: Top stories on Tuesday, December 21

Good morning everyone. Here's today's briefing from the early crew here on the Irish Examiner newsdesk.

Rise in children reporting suicidal thoughts to Childline: Children's crisis service Childline has seen a spike in young callers experiencing suicidal thoughts, amid a growing sense of anxiety about the future amid the Covid-19 pandemic. >>READ MORE

Traveller groups say apology is not enough from Fine Gael politician: A Limerick councillor’s apology over racist comments against Travellers on social media means nothing unless it is backed up by positive actions, Traveller rights groups have said. >>READ MORE

Childline warns of increase in self-harm and suicidal ideation: On Christmas night, while the rest of us are sleeping off the excesses of the turkey and trifle, Megan Sarl will head into the Cork unit of Childline for her shift, responding to children whose experiences of the day are very different. >>READ MORE

Businesses to get up to €5,000 per week under Covid support scheme: A host of business supports aimed at assisting companies hit by last Friday's restriction announcement will be agreed by the Government today. >>READ MORE

Newgrange sunrise – What happens during the winter solstice and how to watch live: Everything you need to know about the astronomical phenomenon that takes place on the shortest day of the year. >>READ MORE

Omicron to hit 'Irish Christmas retail, but supply chains in much better shape’: The surge of the Omicron variant will hit Irish shops this Christmas, but supply chains will likely avoid the major disruption of last year, despite lockdowns in a number of European countries, experts have said. >>READ MORE

Outdoor sports training and matches can go on past 8pm curfew: Inter-county GAA and all other forms of outdoor sports training and matches can go past 8pm, Sport Ireland has informed various national governing bodies that were seeking further clarity regarding the restrictions the Government have put in place through to January 30.>>READ MORE

The Christmas toys of Cork from days gone by: You don’t need special effects to give your little ones hours of fun — as Cork’s toy sellers have known for years, says Robert Hume. >>READ MORE

Colman Noctor: Keeping the peace during a Covid Christmas. >>READ MORE

Tuesday is set to be dull and cloudy but mostly dry. There will be a few patches of drizzle and occasional brighter spells.

Tonight, it will start dry however rain will set in later.

Rain will spread across Connacht, Munster and parts of Leinster overnight, turning heavy in the southwest by morning.

For detailed national and regional weather forecasts see Met Eireann.

