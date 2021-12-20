Morning Briefing: Top stories on Monday, December 20

Good morning everyone. Here's today's briefing from the early crew here on the Irish Examiner newsdesk.

Landlords seeking sex for rent as housing crisis bites: An Irish Examiner investigation has uncovered online ads offering properties in return for sexual favours in Limerick and Dublin.

Psychiatrists issue stark warning over assisted dying legislation: The College of Psychiatrists has warned against assisted dying legislation, saying it is not compatible with good medical care and its introduction could place vulnerable patients at risk.

Sex-for-rent arrangements put tenants in vulnerable situations: Online ads from landlords that are offering low-cost or free accommodation in return for sex is not a scenario of equal power, leaving tenants open to abuse, writes Ann Murphy.

Massive car transporter is first commercial vessel in Port of Cork's new container facility: The Port of Cork welcomed one of the world's largest-ever car carriers to its port yesterday, the first commercial vessel to arrive at the port's new container facility in Ringaskiddy.

Landmarks to turn green as part of Samaritans event: Major landmarks around the country will be illuminated in green on Tuesday night as part of Samaritans 'Longest Night' campaign.

Fresh questions for Boris Johnson over gatherings as new photo emerges: Boris Johnson is set to face fresh questions over gatherings held at Downing Street during lockdown restrictions after the emergence of a photo showing him, his wife, and staff in the garden of No 10 during the first national lockdown.

Anthony Daly: Croke Park comforts bring best from brilliant Ballyhale.

Sex File: We find it easier to have sex over Zoom than in real life.

Some of the best dining in Limerick city is to be found at No 1 Pery Square: Joe McNamee is in Limerick for just 24 hours, on a specific task, but where there's a belly, there's a way, and he's dipping his snout into the ever-improving local food trough at every opportunity.

Morning sunlight coming through the fog near Cork city. File picture: Denis Minihane.

A status yellow fog warning is in place for the whole country on Monday morning.

In place until 11am, Met Éireann said: “Fog patches will be dense in parts giving reduced visibilities and poor driving conditions.”

As the fog clears, it will leave some bright spells in places. Most areas will remain dry, a little patchy drizzle is possible.

Tonight will be cloudy and mostly dry tonight with some mist and fog in places. There will also be a few spots of drizzle possible too.

For detailed national and regional weather forecasts see Met Eireann.

