Morning Briefing: Top stories on Monday, December 20

Good morning everyone. Here's today's briefing from the early crew here on thenewsdesk.
An Irish Examiner investigation has uncovered online ads offering properties in return for sexual favours in Limerick and Dublin.
The College of Psychiatrists has warned against assisted dying legislation, saying it is not compatible with good medical care and its introduction could place vulnerable patients at risk.
Online ads from landlords that are offering low-cost or free accommodation in return for sex is not a scenario of equal power, leaving tenants open to abuse, writes Ann Murphy.
The Port of Cork welcomed one of the world’s largest-ever car carriers to its port yesterday, the first commercial vessel to arrive at the port’s new container facility in Ringaskiddy.
Major landmarks around the country will be illuminated in green on Tuesday night as part of Samaritans 'Longest Night' campaign.
Boris Johnson is set to face fresh questions over gatherings held at Downing Street during lockdown restrictions after the emergence of a photo showing him, his wife, and staff in the garden of No 10 during the first national lockdown.
Croke Park comforts bring best from brilliant Ballyhale.
We find it easier to have sex over Zoom than in real life.
Joe McNamee is in Limerick for just 24 hours, on a specific task, but where there’s a belly, there’s a way, and he’s dipping his snout into the ever-improving local food trough at every opportunity.
A status yellow fog warning is in place for the whole country on Monday morning.
In place until 11am, Met Éireann said: “Fog patches will be dense in parts giving reduced visibilities and poor driving conditions.”
As the fog clears, it will leave some bright spells in places. Most areas will remain dry, a little patchy drizzle is possible.
Tonight will be cloudy and mostly dry tonight with some mist and fog in places. There will also be a few spots of drizzle possible too.
For detailed national and regional weather forecasts see Met Eireann.
Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox