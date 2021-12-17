Morning Briefing: Top stories on Friday, 17 December

Good morning everyone. Here's today's briefing from the early crew here on thenewsdesk.
The Government is to consider a dramatic proposal from health officials to introduce an effective curfew on hospitality from 5pm on Monday.
A graduate student who allowed his bank account to be used in a 'money mule' offence in which a solicitor lost €100,000 has received a jail sentence after a judge said "the Father Ted defence is not sustainable".
A growing cohort now see the party as best equipped to tackle inequality in this state, but many are not so keen on their policies about a United Ireland
An Irish woman whose husband was among the 346 victims of two 737 Max plane crashes says she intends to do everything possible to hold Boeing executives to account for the deaths.
They normally raise the roof of their landmark cathedral this time of year, but the famous St Fin Barre’s Cathedral choir is going mobile and virtual this weekend to bring Christmas carols to the people of Cork.
Boris Johnson will come under vast pressure after losing what had been an ultra-safe seat in a stunning defeat to the Lib Dems during the by-election triggered by a sleaze scandal.
Ireland have been grouped with Ukraine, Scotland and Armenia in Thursday's UEFA Nations League draw, held in Nyon.
It's a hectic time of year but while you’re making a list and checking it twice, spare a thought for your partner and your relationship
A collaboration between artist Jesse Jones and veteran activist Máirín de Búrca has led to a new sculpture at King's Inns, the institution of legal education
There will be some patches of mist and fog this morning but once this clears, it is set to be a dry and mostly cloudy day with the occasional period of sunshine.
Highest temperatures of 7 to 10 degrees are expected in light to moderate southeast breezes, feeling more fresh at times on the southwest coast.
For detailed national and regional weather forecasts see Met Eireann.
