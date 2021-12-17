Morning Briefing: Top stories on Friday, 17 December

Good morning everyone. Here's today's briefing from the early crew here on the Irish Examiner newsdesk.

YOUR 8AM DASHBOARD

Here are the nine stories we are highlighting on the irishexaminer.com home page right now.

Nphet seeks 5pm closing time for pubs and restaurants: 'It's effectively a lockdown': The Government is to consider a dramatic proposal from health officials to introduce an effective curfew on hospitality from 5pm on Monday.

>>READ MORE.

Cork money mule sentenced after judge rejects 'Father Ted defence': A graduate student who allowed his bank account to be used in a 'money mule' offence in which a solicitor lost €100,000 has received a jail sentence after a judge said "the Father Ted defence is not sustainable".

>>READ MORE.

Mick Clifford: How far will Sinn Féin go in pursuit of unity?: A growing cohort now see the party as best equipped to tackle inequality in this state, but many are not so keen on their policies about a United Ireland

>>READ MORE.

Naoise Ryan files US court motion over Boeing crash in which her husband died: An Irish woman whose husband was among the 346 victims of two 737 Max plane crashes says she intends to do everything possible to hold Boeing executives to account for the deaths.

>>READ MORE.

Cathedral choir brings Christmas cheer to people of Cork: They normally raise the roof of their landmark cathedral this time of year, but the famous St Fin Barre’s Cathedral choir is going mobile and virtual this weekend to bring Christmas carols to the people of Cork.

>>READ MORE.

Beleaguered Boris Johnson facing further pressure after loss of 'ultra-safe' by-election: Boris Johnson will come under vast pressure after losing what had been an ultra-safe seat in a stunning defeat to the Lib Dems during the by-election triggered by a sleaze scandal.

>>READ MORE.

Winning the group our ambition, says Stephen Kenny, as Ukraine and Scots await: Ireland have been grouped with Ukraine, Scotland and Armenia in Thursday's UEFA Nations League draw, held in Nyon.

>>READ MORE.

All I want for Christmas is you: How to avoid festive frustrations in your relationship: It's a hectic time of year but while you’re making a list and checking it twice, spare a thought for your partner and your relationship

>>READ MORE.

When Jesse met Máirín: Raising a hand for women's equality through the years: A collaboration between artist Jesse Jones and veteran activist Máirín de Búrca has led to a new sculpture at King's Inns, the institution of legal education

>>READ MORE.

... AND TODAY'S WEATHER

There will be some patches of mist and fog this morning but once this clears, it is set to be a dry and mostly cloudy day with the occasional period of sunshine.

Highest temperatures of 7 to 10 degrees are expected in light to moderate southeast breezes, feeling more fresh at times on the southwest coast.

For detailed national and regional weather forecasts see Met Eireann.

Thank you for your continued support and have a great day.