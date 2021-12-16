Morning Briefing: Top stories on Thursday, December 16

Good morning everyone. Here's today's briefing from the early crew here on thenewsdesk.
Today will be mainly dry. Generally rather cloudy there will be some sunny breaks. There will be some patches of mist or drizzle, mainly on hills and coasts with some fog in places for the start of the day.
Highest temperatures of 8C to 10C in light to moderate southerly breezes.
For detailed national and regional weather forecasts see Met Eireann.
Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox