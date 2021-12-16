Morning Briefing: Top stories on Thursday, December 16

Good morning everyone. Here's today's briefing from the early crew here on the Irish Examiner newsdesk.

Omicron spike could see hospital numbers exceed January levels, warns Donnelly: Covid hospitalisations could match or even exceed the spike seen last January as Omicron becomes the dominant variant here, the health minister has warned. >>READ MORE

The route from Castletownbere to Slea Head. Picture: Google Maps

Ambulance sent from Castletownbere to Slea Head due to staff shortages and hospital delays: Ambulance services are so stretched in Cork and Kerry that a crew was dispatched from Castletownbere to Slea Head — a three-hour journey — because there were no ambulances available that were nearer. >>READ MORE.

Encouraging women into STEM not just another ‘equality’ fad: Professor Ita Richardson explains why it's so important to encourage girls to take up science, technology, engineering, and maths. >>READ MORE.

'She didn't die for nothing' - Cork widower campaigns for enhanced cancer screening: A Cork dad has started a campaign for earlier screening for bowel cancer in both Australia and Ireland after the death of his wife four weeks after being diagnosed with the disease. >>READ MORE.

European authorities propose tough crackdown on environmental crime: European authorities have vowed to get tougher on environmental crime by adding a list of new offences and compelling member states like Ireland to take action against perpetrators – including stiff jail sentences. >>READ MORE.

Glenisk determined to restore all products following devastating fire: Just months after a devastating fire destroyed Glenisk’s organic yoghurt factory in Co Offaly, the family behind the business is hopeful to have a new, permanent production facility rebuilt in late 2022. >>READ MORE.

Head coach Johann van Graan during Munster training at UL yesterday, the day after it was announced he would be leaving at the end of the season. Picture: Bryan Keane/Inpho

'I'll always be Munster' but Van Graan tight-lipped on reasons for exit: Johann van Graan has insisted Munster’s season will not be derailed by his decision to leave the province next summer and that his squad’s focus is firmly fixed on Saturday’s European clash at home to Castres. >>READ MORE.

Jess Redden tests positive for Covid-19 while on honeymoon with Rob Kearney: Newlywed Jess Redden has revealed she tested positive for Covid-19 just days into her dream honeymoon with husband Rob Kearney. >>READ MORE.

What a year: Joe Duffy, Panti Bliss, Tolü Makay and others pick their highlights: Succession, Adele and Conversations After Sex all feature in the selections by 13 well-known people >>READ MORE.

Today will be mainly dry. Generally rather cloudy there will be some sunny breaks. There will be some patches of mist or drizzle, mainly on hills and coasts with some fog in places for the start of the day.

Highest temperatures of 8C to 10C in light to moderate southerly breezes.

For detailed national and regional weather forecasts see Met Eireann.

