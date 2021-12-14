Morning Briefing: Top stories on Tuesday, 14 December 

Good morning everyone. Here's today's briefing from the early crew here on thenewsdesk.
People will now be able to receive a booster dose of a Covid-19 vaccine just three months after their second dose.
One in four of all 20-year-olds reported ‘above normal’ stress scores, with a difficulty in making ends meet financially associated with higher stress levels.
Cynical tax adjustments no longer work for workers, instead struggling families want the cost of childcare addressed, they want a healthcare system that does not involve trolleys and long waiting times.
This year has seen an 82% increase in the number of people wanting to give up their dogs, according to new figures released by Dogs Trust.
The scheme will provide up to €20,000 for businesses and sports clubs in Bantry and Fermoy.
Productivity in the economy, the highest number of job vacancies for 13 years, as well as inflation, are pointing to private sector claims in 2022, union says.
Addressing 100 members of the FAI’s national assembly on a virtual call, CEO Jonathan Hill confirmed he was delegated by his board to open talks with the Ireland boss.
Shiv Roy’s dramatic rise to boardroom power was matched by her makeover but as she lost control of her position in the family, she also lost control of her wardrobe.
Alen MacWeeney's archive was recently acquired by UCC, and the New York-based photographer has just published a book of his images from the 1960s
Frost and fog will clear this morning ahead of what will be a mostly dry day with a mix of cloud and some sunny spells.
However, winds will increase and there will be some patchy light rain or drizzle but this will mostly be along the northwest and southern coasts.
Highest temperatures of six to ten degrees.
For detailed national and regional weather forecasts see Met Eireann.
