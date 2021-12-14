Morning Briefing: Top stories on Tuesday, 14 December 

Good morning everyone. Here's today's briefing from the early crew here on the Irish Examiner newsdesk.

YOUR 8AM DASHBOARD

Here are the nine stories we are highlighting on the irishexaminer.com home page right now.

Taoiseach wants 'all hands on deck' to tackle Omicron threat: People will now be able to receive a booster dose of a Covid-19 vaccine just three months after their second dose.

Being a 20-year-old in Ireland: Stressed out, online, and living with parents: One in four of all 20-year-olds reported ‘above normal’ stress scores, with a difficulty in making ends meet financially associated with higher stress levels.

Elaine Loughlin: Cynical tax adjustments will do very little to improve quality of life: Cynical tax adjustments no longer work for workers, instead struggling families want the cost of childcare addressed, they want a healthcare system that does not involve trolleys and long waiting times.

Dogs Trust sees 82% increase in people giving up pets: This year has seen an 82% increase in the number of people wanting to give up their dogs, according to new figures released by Dogs Trust.

Support fund announced for flood-hit businesses in Bantry and Fermoy: The scheme will provide up to €20,000 for businesses and sports clubs in Bantry and Fermoy.

Private sector unions to seek pay rises of up to 4.5% next year: Productivity in the economy, the highest number of job vacancies for 13 years, as well as inflation, are pointing to private sector claims in 2022, union says.

FAI hope to tie down Stephen Kenny for Euro 2024 qualifying campaign: Addressing 100 members of the FAI’s national assembly on a virtual call, CEO Jonathan Hill confirmed he was delegated by his board to open talks with the Ireland boss.

The Succession deep-dive we all need: Let's talk about Shiv Roy's wardrobe choices: Shiv Roy’s dramatic rise to boardroom power was matched by her makeover but as she lost control of her position in the family, she also lost control of her wardrobe.

New book of photographs provides a glimpse of life in 1960s Ireland: Alen MacWeeney's archive was recently acquired by UCC, and the New York-based photographer has just published a book of his images from the 1960s

... AND TODAY'S WEATHER

Frost and fog will clear this morning ahead of what will be a mostly dry day with a mix of cloud and some sunny spells.

However, winds will increase and there will be some patchy light rain or drizzle but this will mostly be along the northwest and southern coasts.

Highest temperatures of six to ten degrees.

For detailed national and regional weather forecasts see Met Eireann.

Thank you for your continued support and have a great day.