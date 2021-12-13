Morning Briefing: Top stories on Monday 13 December 

Good morning everyone. Here's today's briefing from the early crew here on thenewsdesk.
The Taoiseach has denied that a planned €100 household electricity bill giveaway is a “gimmick”, as social justice campaigners and financial experts warned that it will make little difference in combating hefty bills.
The number of Catholic priests serving in Ireland is set to decline dramatically over the coming months.
Cork Chamber calls for greater ambition and urgency in response to climate crisis.
A growing shortage of pharmacists could see community-based chemists forced into “shorter opening hours, closures on weekends and bank holidays” unless action is taken.
HEPA air filters can now be purchased by more schools after €62m in funding for minor works has been promised to primary, special, and post-primary schools to help fight Covid-19.
Homes for first-time buyers to consider in Rochestown, Lisgoold, Midleton and Douglas.
With a total of 12 making their first ever appearance in a senior shirt, the challenge facing Munster had reached epic proportions.
From gloss paint to glassy floor tiles, here are the materials your rooms will be wearing in the year ahead.
"I am nearly 50 and have recently started dating a guy in his early 30s. The sex is great, but he just has so much energy."
It will be cloudy across much of Munster today with patchy rain and drizzle in the southeast.
However, brighter conditions are expected further west and will extend across the province through the afternoon with just a few scattered showers while there will be a lot of dry weather and some sunny spells elsewhere across the country today.
Highest temperatures of 5 to 9 degrees in light southwesterly or variable breezes.
For detailed national and regional weather forecasts see Met Eireann.
