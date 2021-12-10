Morning Briefing: Top stories on Friday, December 10

Good morning everyone. Here's today's briefing from the early crew here on the Irish Examiner newsdesk.

Every home to get €100 off first electricity bill of 2022 : Every private home in the country will get €100 credit off their first electricity bill of the New Year, under government plans due to be announced next week.

Passengers arriving from Britain advised to take antigen tests for five days: Passengers travelling to Ireland from Britain will be advised to take an antigen test each day for five days upon their return, under new guidance issued by the Government this evening.

Vaccines and variants: Will we know it's Christmas time this year?: This time last year the first Covid vaccine was administered and the nation breathed a sigh of relief. 365 days later we are still facing restrictions and uncertainty.

Thirteen reports of suspected spiking incidents in Cork city in six weeks: A senior garda has urged people who suspect they or their drink may have been spiked to report it to gardaí immediately so a blood test can be arranged.

Tensions in government over abortion legislation review: The Taoiseach has strongly denied that the terms of a review of abortion legislation were withheld from Cabinet to avoid a row.

East Clare farm fetches just under €1 million in lively web auction: A 73.5-acre farm near the village of Tulla, Co Clare, featured on these pages two weeks ago went under the virtual hammer last week for €235,000 above its asking price, setting a strong example for online auctions.

'Some disappointment' in Cork over All-Star snub, Kieran Kingston admits: Cork hurling manager Kieran Kingston said there was “some disappointment” in the Cork camp at not receiving a single All-Star, but he fully respects the selection process.

Ask Audrey: It wasn’t long before we were checking into a hotel in Mallow for afternoon delight: "C’mere, what’s the story with lobbing the gob on Zoom? Myself and the Old Doll give each other a scoring pass for our respective Christmas parties, you can do the biz with whoever you like at work, one night only, no questions asked."

Jimmy Crowley: All set for one last blast of classic Cork songs: When he's done with his Songs From The Beautiful City project, the 71-year-old hopes to move beyond his somewhat pigeonholed association with tunes from his native place

TODAY'S WEATHER

Today will be a cold, bright, fresh day with sunny spells and scattered showers of rain or hail.

The showers will be most frequent over the western half of the country and Ulster.

For detailed national and regional weather forecasts see Met Eireann.

