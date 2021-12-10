Morning Briefing: Top stories on Friday, December 10

Good morning everyone. Here's today's briefing from the early crew here on thenewsdesk.
Every private home in the country will get €100 credit off their first electricity bill of the New Year, under government plans due to be announced next week.
Passengers travelling to Ireland from Britain will be advised to take an antigen test each day for five days upon their return, under new guidance issued by the Government this evening.
This time last year the first Covid vaccine was administered and the nation breathed a sigh of relief. 365 days later we are still facing restrictions and uncertainty.
A senior garda has urged people who suspect they or their drink may have been spiked to report it to gardaí immediately so a blood test can be arranged.
The Taoiseach has strongly denied that the terms of a review of abortion legislation were withheld from Cabinet to avoid a row.
A 73.5-acre farm near the village of Tulla, Co Clare, featured on these pages two weeks ago went under the virtual hammer last week for €235,000 above its asking price, setting a strong example for online auctions.
Cork hurling manager Kieran Kingston said there was “some disappointment” in the Cork camp at not receiving a single All-Star, but he fully respects the selection process.
"C’mere, what’s the story with lobbing the gob on Zoom? Myself and the Old Doll give each other a scoring pass for our respective Christmas parties, you can do the biz with whoever you like at work, one night only, no questions asked."
When he's done with his Songs From The Beautiful City project, the 71-year-old hopes to move beyond his somewhat pigeonholed association with tunes from his native place
Today will be a cold, bright, fresh day with sunny spells and scattered showers of rain or hail.
The showers will be most frequent over the western half of the country and Ulster.
For detailed national and regional weather forecasts see Met Eireann.
Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox