Morning Briefing: Top stories on Thursday 9 December

HSE exploring setting up specialist Covid-19 vaccine centres for children: A third dose of the Pfizer jab — the dominant vaccine given in Ireland — is enough to combat the immediate threat of the Omicron variant, the manufacturers have said.

Trinity's head of sport loses Labour Court wage equality appeal: Trinity College's head of sport has lost her appeal against a Workplace Relations Commission adjudication on her claim to be paid the same wage as her male predecessor.

Cianan Brennan: Was it really necessary to shut schools for two days?: We're led to believe that the closing of schools in the past two days was on foot of safety concerns due to Storm Barra. Cianan Brennan thinks there was a different reason for schools closing on the second day.

'Everyone sells this image of a welcoming society' - Racism and international students in Ireland: Many international students report experiencing racism while studying here, but lack trust in the authorities to report it, new research suggests.

'A chronicle for our times': Journalist Fintan O'Toole scoops Book of the Year award: We Don’t Know Ourselves: A Personal History of Ireland since 1958 by O’Toole was named An Post Irish Book of the Year 2021.

'Land never came to the people of Ireland, it came back to the men of Ireland': A social media campaign has allowed the voices of Ireland’s forgotten female farmers to be heard, without the fear of stigma or reprisal.

Limerick claim a record 12 All-Stars as Cork make unwanted history: All-Ireland champions Limerick have smashed the all-time PwC hurling All-Stars record haul in one season with 12 accolades.

30 Cork books from 2021: Fiction, history, biography and more: Whether you're looking for a Cork-related book for a present, or as a treat for yourself, here are some options across the genres.

Dreaming of a tree-mendous Christmas: how to set up your spruce: With Kathryn Thomas saying her dogs and child are constantly pulling decorations off the tree, here's Esther N McCarthy's guide to troubleshooting your tree this Christmas.

... AND TODAY'S WEATHER

Rain will move eastwards across the country this morning and during the early afternoon and will be heavy at times in the Munster area, so be sure to bring an umbrella when heading out today.

This will be followed by sunny spells and scattered showers with highest afternoon temperatures of between 5 and 11 degrees.

Tonight will see clear spells and scattered showers with some showers of hail and sleet on higher ground. Lowest temperatures of 0 to 4 degrees.

For detailed national and regional weather forecasts see Met Eireann.

