Morning Briefing: Top stories on Thursday 9 December

Good morning everyone. Here's today's briefing from the early crew here on thenewsdesk.
A third dose of the Pfizer jab — the dominant vaccine given in Ireland — is enough to combat the immediate threat of the Omicron variant, the manufacturers have said.
Trinity College's head of sport has lost her appeal against a Workplace Relations Commission adjudication on her claim to be paid the same wage as her male predecessor.
We're led to believe that the closing of schools in the past two days was on foot of safety concerns due to Storm Barra. Cianan Brennan thinks there was a different reason for schools closing on the second day.
Many international students report experiencing racism while studying here, but lack trust in the authorities to report it, new research suggests.
We Don’t Know Ourselves: A Personal History of Ireland since 1958 by O’Toole was named An Post Irish Book of the Year 2021.
A social media campaign has allowed the voices of Ireland’s forgotten female farmers to be heard, without the fear of stigma or reprisal.
All-Ireland champions Limerick have smashed the all-time PwC hurling All-Stars record haul in one season with 12 accolades.
Whether you're looking for a Cork-related book for a present, or as a treat for yourself, here are some options across the genres.
With Kathryn Thomas saying her dogs and child are constantly pulling decorations off the tree, here's Esther N McCarthy's guide to troubleshooting your tree this Christmas.
Rain will move eastwards across the country this morning and during the early afternoon and will be heavy at times in the Munster area, so be sure to bring an umbrella when heading out today.
This will be followed by sunny spells and scattered showers with highest afternoon temperatures of between 5 and 11 degrees.
Tonight will see clear spells and scattered showers with some showers of hail and sleet on higher ground. Lowest temperatures of 0 to 4 degrees.
For detailed national and regional weather forecasts see Met Eireann.
