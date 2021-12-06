Morning Briefing: Top stories on Monday, December 6

Good morning everyone. Here's today's briefing from the early crew here on thenewsdesk.
Tánaiste Leo Varadkar is under fire from within the Cabinet for seeking to "distance himself" from the decision to introduce additional Covid-19 restrictions on Friday.
Schools should consider the use of visors over masks when it comes to students with hearing loss, the Department of Education has said.
Most of the 70 Irish people who set out to win the peace 100 years ago today have been forgotten. But now their descendants are setting out to tell their extraordinary stories.
Diplomats from other European countries have already begun “scenario planning” the likelihood of Sinn Féin winning the next election, sources have said.
The Government says plans are under way to deliver national child sexual abuse support services in Dublin and Cork, thanks to a €400,000 special fund.
Introducing a new reduced Vat rate to tackle the surge in energy prices could result in some products and services moving back up to the standard 23% rate Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe has warned.
Kieran Donaghy had come too far to allow a late, dramatic intervention from his close friend Tommy Walsh.
Will our sex lives become boring when we leave our marriages and get together?
The top three things to teach your pet in basic training.
Charlie Haughey’s varied sporting journey.
I’d have given anything to play with David Clifford, Maurice Fitzgerald and Gooch.
Monday will be a cold and blustery days sunny spells and scattered showers.
It will be dry for a while tonight however rain and wind will sweep across the country late in the night and early on Tuesday.
It will become extremely windy on Tuesday as Storm Barra approaches from the Atlantic. Met Éireann has issued a status orange wind warning for Clare, Cork, Kerry, Limerick and Galway with a yellow warning in place for the rest of the country.
For detailed national and regional weather forecasts see Met Eireann.
