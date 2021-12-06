Morning Briefing: Top stories on Monday, December 6

Good morning everyone. Here's today's briefing from the early crew here on the Irish Examiner newsdesk.

YOUR 8AM DASHBOARD

Here are the nine stories we are highlighting on the irishexaminer.com home page right now.

Tánaiste under fire for breaking ranks on Covid-19 measures: Tánaiste Leo Varadkar is under fire from within the Cabinet for seeking to "distance himself" from the decision to introduce additional Covid-19 restrictions on Friday. >>READ MORE

Visors may be worn in schools by children with hearing difficulties: Schools should consider the use of visors over masks when it comes to students with hearing loss, the Department of Education has said. >>READ MORE

Remembering all the men and women of the Treaty: Most of the 70 Irish people who set out to win the peace 100 years ago today have been forgotten. But now their descendants are setting out to tell their extraordinary stories. >>READ MORE

EU diplomats are 'scenario planning' for a Sinn Féin government: Diplomats from other European countries have already begun “scenario planning” the likelihood of Sinn Féin winning the next election, sources have said. >>READ MORE

Plans under way for multi-agency child sexual abuse services for Dublin and Cork: The Government says plans are under way to deliver national child sexual abuse support services in Dublin and Cork, thanks to a €400,000 special fund. >>READ MORE

Minister rules out cutting Vat to reduce energy bills: Introducing a new reduced Vat rate to tackle the surge in energy prices could result in some products and services moving back up to the standard 23% rate Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe has warned. >>READ MORE

Austin Stacks' Star on the rise as Kieran Donaghy denies his old pal across the Tralee divide: Kieran Donaghy had come too far to allow a late, dramatic intervention from his close friend Tommy Walsh. >>READ MORE

Sex File: Will our sex lives become boring when we leave our marriages and get together? >>READ MORE

Pete the Vet: The top three things to teach your pet in basic training. >>READ MORE

WORTH YOUR TIME

Here are the three stories which our readers are investing most time in so far today.

Michael Moynihan: Charlie Haughey’s varied sporting journey. >>READ MORE

Mikey Sheehy: I’d have given anything to play with David Clifford, Maurice Fitzgerald and Gooch. >>READ MORE

Remembering all the men and women of the Treaty: Most of the 70 Irish people who set out to win the peace 100 years ago today have been forgotten. But now their descendants are setting out to tell their extraordinary stories. >>READ MORE

... AND TODAY'S WEATHER

Monday will be a cold and blustery days sunny spells and scattered showers.

It will be dry for a while tonight however rain and wind will sweep across the country late in the night and early on Tuesday.

It will become extremely windy on Tuesday as Storm Barra approaches from the Atlantic. Met Éireann has issued a status orange wind warning for Clare, Cork, Kerry, Limerick and Galway with a yellow warning in place for the rest of the country.

For detailed national and regional weather forecasts see Met Eireann.

Thank you for your continued support and have a great day.