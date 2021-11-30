Morning Briefing: Top stories on Tuesday, November 30

Good morning everyone. Here's today's briefing from the early crew here on thenewsdesk.
The Government will today decide whether all incoming travellers must have a negative Covid-19 test to gain entry to the country.
Some of the 5,100 essential healthcare workers who are currently isolating because they are Covid-19 close contacts will be allowed to return to work under a new derogation.
Rather than building one-bed units as a short-term solution to the housing crisis, experts argue that building 'cradle to grave' homes is far more sustainable
Reform is urgently needed to make healthcare more accessible to marginalised women, a new report by the National Women’s Council of Ireland (NWCI) has found.
Cork City Council is set to commission a €550,000 project for a trail of five public artworks in the city centre.
A new survey has added to the growing evidence that the recent boost in consumer spending levels is likely to be short-lived, with the latest retail sales figures also beginning to support that theory.
Davy Fitzgerald has confirmed he will coach the Cork senior camogie team "one or two days a week", but is relieved to avoid the burden of managing a team next year.
Due to the rising number of infection rates amongst five- to 11-year-olds, Nphet has recommended cancelling all non-essential children’s indoor activities and the introduction of face coverings for primary school children from third class.
The New York star also had a role in David Bowie's play, and discusses his dual worlds of acting and music
An ordinary man from Mauritius ended up being the subject of an extraordinary story of hope, showing what is possible when people work together
What’s in store for Ireland in 2022? Well, we’ll have a landslide, a giant wave, an earthquake, a heatwave, a drought and a huge dump of snow.
A teenager who was caught with an €8,000 stash of cocaine at his home has been given a suspended two-year sentence even though the judge noted the probation service put him at high risk of re-offending.
This morning will be mostly cloudy with patchy drizzle and mist.
This afternoon, persistent rain will develop in the west and northwest and spread southeastwards through the late afternoon and evening.
For detailed national and regional weather forecasts see Met Eireann.
