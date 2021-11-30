Morning Briefing: Top stories on Tuesday, November 30

Good morning everyone. Here's today's briefing from the early crew here on the Irish Examiner newsdesk.

YOUR 8AM DASHBOARD

Here are the nine stories we are highlighting on the irishexaminer.com home page right now.

Negative Covid-19 test could be required for entry to the country: The Government will today decide whether all incoming travellers must have a negative Covid-19 test to gain entry to the country.

>>READ MORE.

Exemption allows close contact healthcare staff to return to work: Some of the 5,100 essential healthcare workers who are currently isolating because they are Covid-19 close contacts will be allowed to return to work under a new derogation.

>>READ MORE.

Elaine Loughlin: State needs to take a ‘Goldilocks approach’ to solving our housing crisis: Rather than building one-bed units as a short-term solution to the housing crisis, experts argue that building 'cradle to grave' homes is far more sustainable

>>READ MORE.

Call for urgent reform of healthcare for marginalised women: Reform is urgently needed to make healthcare more accessible to marginalised women, a new report by the National Women’s Council of Ireland (NWCI) has found.

>>READ MORE.

Council to commission €550k public art trail for Cork city centre: Cork City Council is set to commission a €550,000 project for a trail of five public artworks in the city centre.

>>READ MORE.

Further survey indicates short-lived spending boost and increasingly 'fragile' consumer: A new survey has added to the growing evidence that the recent boost in consumer spending levels is likely to be short-lived, with the latest retail sales figures also beginning to support that theory.

>>READ MORE.

Davy Fitz: 'The people of Cork, I’m looking forward to working with. We’ll see how we get on': Davy Fitzgerald has confirmed he will coach the Cork senior camogie team "one or two days a week", but is relieved to avoid the burden of managing a team next year.

>>READ MORE.

Colman Noctor: Introduction of mask-wearing at primary school must be short term: Due to the rising number of infection rates amongst five- to 11-year-olds, Nphet has recommended cancelling all non-essential children’s indoor activities and the introduction of face coverings for primary school children from third class.

>>READ MORE.

Downtime from Dexter: Michael C Hall brings his band to Dublin: The New York star also had a role in David Bowie's play, and discusses his dual worlds of acting and music

>>READ MORE.

WORTH YOUR TIME

Here are the three stories which our readers are investing most time in so far today.

'I want to go home:' How two gardaí and the Alice Leahy Trust repatriated ‘non-person’ Romi: An ordinary man from Mauritius ended up being the subject of an extraordinary story of hope, showing what is possible when people work together

>>READ MORE.

Ireland set for landslide, giant wave, earthquake, drought and snow...or so the prediction goes: What’s in store for Ireland in 2022? Well, we’ll have a landslide, a giant wave, an earthquake, a heatwave, a drought and a huge dump of snow.

>>READ MORE.

Teenager caught with €8k of cocaine in Cork avoids jail despite high risk of re-offending: A teenager who was caught with an €8,000 stash of cocaine at his home has been given a suspended two-year sentence even though the judge noted the probation service put him at high risk of re-offending.

>>READ MORE.

... AND TODAY'S WEATHER

This morning will be mostly cloudy with patchy drizzle and mist.

This afternoon, persistent rain will develop in the west and northwest and spread southeastwards through the late afternoon and evening.

For detailed national and regional weather forecasts see Met Eireann.

Thank you for your continued support and have a great day.