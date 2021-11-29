Morning Briefing: Top stories on Monday, November 29

Good morning everyone. Here's today's briefing from the early crew here on the Irish Examiner newsdesk.

YOUR 8AM DASHBOARD

Here are the nine stories we are highlighting on the irishexaminer.com home page right now.

The early morning queue on Saturday at the walk-in vaccination centre for 60-69 year-olds and healthcare workers opened for the weekend at the City Hall, Cork. Picture: Dan Linehan

Government to meet Nphet on risks of new variant and 'circuit-breaker' for children: Government leaders will meet with the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) today as concern grows about the Omicron variant of Covid-19 and the Cabinet gets set to discuss a "circuit-breaker for children”. >>READ MORE

Nurses suffered 33,000 assaults in last seven years: Nurses have faced over 33,000 assaults in the last seven years, including over 7,000 attacks since the Covid-19 pandemic began. >>READ MORE

Rory Hearne - State is creating artificial scarcity of homes: Inadequate Government funding and a failure to provide land has limited approved housing bodies and let investor funds outbid them in acquiring homes. >>READ MORE

Revenue probe into status of RTÉ workers to run to 2023: An investigation by the Department of Social Protection into bogus self-employment among RTÉ workers is unlikely to conclude before 2023. >>READ MORE

Restoring weir will bring valuable habitat to Cork public park: A campaign has been launched to secure the full repair of a historic weir on the River Lee which locals say will restore valuable habitat in one of Cork's largest public parks. >>READ MORE

From the Battle of Britain to Rosscarbery via Hollywood: Before settling in Rosscarbery in 1971 the late Anthony Bartley was one of the few to whom so much was owed by so many. >>READ MORE

Éamonn Fitzmaurice: St Finbarr's take inspiration from Ian Maguire's display. >>READ MORE

Sex File - He acts like a robot in bed: My new boyfriend takes a formulaic approach to our sex life. I don't know how to help him to be less robotic and more spontaneous.

>>READ MORE

Cyber Monday is here: the best deals from Ireland and beyond: Black Friday is behind us, but Cyber Monday is still in full swing and there are some great bargains to be had. >>READ MORE

WORTH YOUR TIME

Here are the three stories which our readers are investing most time in so far today.

Click and connect: Here are 200 Christmas gift options you can buy locally: We've rounded up 200 gift ideas from Irish brands with a particular focus this year on sustainability. >>READ MORE

Fresh plans for America's Cup focus on Cork City centre: A new America’s Cup ‘set-up’ in Cork, which could save the State an estimated €80m in staging costs, has been pitched to civil servants in a bid to keep the city’s hopes of hosting the 2024 yacht race afloat. >>READ MORE

With freezing temperatures ahead put five winter warmers on the menu this week: Warm up with our most popular winter dishes - from quick hotpots to slow cook stews, these tick every box for family mealtimes. >>READ MORE

... AND TODAY'S WEATHER

A cloudy start on Monday will see patches of rain or drizzle in the morning.

However, the afternoon will see good dry spells in most places with some sunny spells in the south.

Temperatures will return to more normal levels, ranging between 8C and 11C.

Tonight will be a milder night than of recent with cloudy or misty conditions and there will be patches of rain or drizzle, most persistent in Atlantic coastal areas.

For detailed national and regional weather forecasts see Met Eireann.

Thank you for your continued support and have a great day.