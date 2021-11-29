Morning Briefing: Top stories on Monday, November 29

Good morning everyone. Here's today's briefing from the early crew here on thenewsdesk.
Government leaders will meet with the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) today as concern grows about the Omicron variant of Covid-19 and the Cabinet gets set to discuss a "circuit-breaker for children”.
Nurses have faced over 33,000 assaults in the last seven years, including over 7,000 attacks since the Covid-19 pandemic began.
Inadequate Government funding and a failure to provide land has limited approved housing bodies and let investor funds outbid them in acquiring homes.
An investigation by the Department of Social Protection into bogus self-employment among RTÉ workers is unlikely to conclude before 2023.
A campaign has been launched to secure the full repair of a historic weir on the River Lee which locals say will restore valuable habitat in one of Cork's largest public parks.
Before settling in Rosscarbery in 1971 the late Anthony Bartley was one of the few to whom so much was owed by so many.
St Finbarr's take inspiration from Ian Maguire's display.
Black Friday is behind us, but Cyber Monday is still in full swing and there are some great bargains to be had.
We've rounded up 200 gift ideas from Irish brands with a particular focus this year on sustainability.
A new America’s Cup ‘set-up’ in Cork, which could save the State an estimated €80m in staging costs, has been pitched to civil servants in a bid to keep the city’s hopes of hosting the 2024 yacht race afloat.
Warm up with our most popular winter dishes - from quick hotpots to slow cook stews, these tick every box for family mealtimes.
A cloudy start on Monday will see patches of rain or drizzle in the morning.
However, the afternoon will see good dry spells in most places with some sunny spells in the south.
Temperatures will return to more normal levels, ranging between 8C and 11C.
Tonight will be a milder night than of recent with cloudy or misty conditions and there will be patches of rain or drizzle, most persistent in Atlantic coastal areas.
For detailed national and regional weather forecasts see Met Eireann.
Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox