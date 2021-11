Good morning everyone. Here's today's briefing from the early crew here on the Irish Examiner newsdesk.

YOUR 8AM DASHBOARD

Here are the nine stories we are highlighting on the irishexaminer.com home page right now

Nphet recommends face masks for older pupils while indoor gatherings for children should 'be avoided': Christmas plays, indoor play dates, sleepovers, communions, and children's birthday parties should be avoided, the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) has advised. >>READ MORE

Ryan Tubridy and a tribe of young performers and toy testers get ready to go wild for the biggest night on the TV calendar. Pictures: Andres Poveda

Hakuna Matata - Ryan Tubridy urges kids to 'run wild and free' to celebrate Late Late Toy Show: The Lion King is the theme of this year's Late Late Toy Show and its host says it's time for the children of Ireland to take a walk on the wild side. >>READ MORE

Alison O'Connor: What are we to believe with all the mixed messaging on Covid safety in schools?: How can parents have full trust when public health authorities are not looking closely at what is happening in schools anymore? >>READ MORE

'I've had no chance to live as a normal human being,' says drug-dealer jailed in West Cork: A man who claimed he had little choice but to turn to drug-dealing due to his lack of legal status in Ireland has been convicted after cannabis and cocaine were found in clothing and a shoebox in his home. >>READ MORE

Vulnerable adults waiting up to 18 months for safeguarding assessment: Almost 500 vulnerable adults are awaiting assessment from the HSE's safeguarding and protection team, it has emerged. >>READ MORE

Husband who lost wife’s GPS signal during Channel crossing fears the worst: A husband has spoken of his fears that his wife is among the 27 people who died while attempting to cross the English Channel. >>READ MORE

Republic of Ireland captain Katie McCabe applauds the supporters after the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 qualifying group A match between Republic of Ireland and Slovakia at Tallaght Stadium in Dublin. Picture: Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

Katie McCabe leads by example but Ireland caught out for Slovak goal: Katie McCabe was - yet again – Ireland’s best player. Led by example. The skipper allayed injury worries to take her place on the left flank for his 56th cap. >>READ MORE

'I get to play every day with the most amazing children' - Fun and games in hospital: A father was so grateful to the staff on CUH's Puffin Ward, he built a toy MRI simulator to help prepare children for the scanning procedure. >>READ MORE

Other Voices - Ten of the best gigs over two decades in Dingle: Amy Winehouse, Glen Hansard and Arlo Parks have been among the acts gracing St James' Church since 2001 >>READ MORE

WORTH YOUR TIME

Here are the three stories which our readers are investing most time in so far today.

Bishop of Waterford and Lismore, Alphonsus Cullinan, wrote a letter to Labour leader Alan Kelly over comments made by Aodhán Ó Ríordáin at the Labour Party conference earlier this month.

Bishop of Waterford accuses Labour TD of 'almost inciting hatred' on schools patronage issue: The Bishop of Waterford and Lismore has accused a Labour Party TD of "almost inciting hatred" for suggesting religious patronage should be removed from schools. >>READ MORE

Every Black Friday deal you need to know about: From fashion and beauty, to sportswear and hotel breaks, electrics and furniture, this guide has it all. >>READ MORE

Building Advice - What heating system to pick for your home: One project can reduce your energy bills and your carbon footprint >>READ MORE

... AND TODAY'S WEATHER

A cold windy day with temperatures of 7C to 9C.

There'll be widespread showers, heavy at times, and falling as sleet at times over the mountains.

Northwest to north winds will be fresh to strong and gusty and will reach gale force on coasts.

For detailed national and regional weather forecasts see Met Eireann.

Thank you for your continued support and have a great day.