Morning Briefing: Top stories on Monday, November 22...

Stryker's Springhill site. Workers at the company’s three sites in East Cork have been raising safety concerns for almost three years.

'Standards are on the floor': Stryker staff allege health and safety issues at Cork sites : Workers at a Cork medical equipment plant have warned a major accident is inevitable after a number of incidents where employees were hospitalised, injured or left sick.

Covid-19: 'Soaring' levels of virus causing mass school absences for staff and pupils: Vaccines for children under 12 and a review of the mask-wearing age are needed to address "soaring transmission levels" of Covid-19 among pupils and a "significant number" of absent school staff.

The Mick Clifford Podcast: Frank O’Rourke got word about the leaflet a few days after the general election in February 2020. He had known there was a campaign online to discredit him, but this brought it onto a new plane.

Ireland working to bring home 78 children who have been taken out of the country: The Department of Justice is currently working to bring home 78 children who have been abducted and taken out of the country.

Covid-19 vaccination rates: How does your county compare?: Co Waterford, Co Carlow, and Co Wexford have the highest rates of vaccination in the latest county data.

Emissions cut of 22% a ‘massive ask’ as farmers fear €1.1bn financial hit: Farmers protesting outside Agriculture House on Sunday say they wonder “what's the point” in scaling back low-carbon Irish agriculture, while countries with higher emission agriculture continue mass deforestation to ramp up production.

Donal Lenihan: Irish players thriving as attention turns to mouth-watering Six Nations: With New Zealand, Australia, and South Africa all beaten by northern hemisphere opposition on Saturday, it was left to Ireland to complete a historic rout of the Rugby Championship sides when Argentina visited the Aviva Stadium yesterday. They were not found wanting.

Sex File: Our son has moved home and we miss our sexy empty nest: "Our son has lost his job and moved home, it has ruined things a bit and we can't be spontaneously romantic around the house. What can we do?"

Boy George and Stormzy among celebrities at Adele’s An Audience With…: The musical superstar performed songs from her new album, 30, and older tracks such as Hometown Glory and Hello at the London Palladium for a pre-recorded ITV special

How does Ireland compare to other EU countries on Covid-19 restrictions?: As talk in Ireland turns to the prospect of new restrictions to stem the tide of Covid-19 cases, European governments are re-imposing limits and, in some cases, lockdowns.

CMO 'scaring the bejaysus out of people' and booster drive will avoid lockdown, say ministers: A combination of chief medical officer Tony Holohan “scaring the bejaysus out of people” and an acceleration of the booster campaign will spare the country from another lockdown, Cabinet ministers are hoping.

Fires, faulty alarms, acid spills, and gas leaks — Stryker staff raising safety concerns for years: Workers at Stryker’s three sites in East Cork have been raising safety concerns for almost three years. The American multinational medical technology company is a major employer in Cork and Limerick.

Frost in many areas early this morning. It will clear by mid morning.

Today will be largely dry and mostly sunny. This afternoon, cloud will increase in the northwest with perhaps a little coastal drizzle.

For detailed national and regional weather forecasts see Met Eireann.

