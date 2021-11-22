Morning Briefing: Top stories on Monday, November 22...

Good morning everyone. Here's today's briefing from the early crew here on thenewsdesk.
Workers at a Cork medical equipment plant have warned a major accident is inevitable after a number of incidents where employees were hospitalised, injured or left sick.
Vaccines for children under 12 and a review of the mask-wearing age are needed to address "soaring transmission levels" of Covid-19 among pupils and a "significant number" of absent school staff.
Frank O’Rourke got word about the leaflet a few days after the general election in February 2020. He had known there was a campaign online to discredit him, but this brought it onto a new plane.
The Department of Justice is currently working to bring home 78 children who have been abducted and taken out of the country.
Co Waterford, Co Carlow, and Co Wexford have the highest rates of vaccination in the latest county data.
Farmers protesting outside Agriculture House on Sunday say they wonder “what's the point” in scaling back low-carbon Irish agriculture, while countries with higher emission agriculture continue mass deforestation to ramp up production.
With New Zealand, Australia, and South Africa all beaten by northern hemisphere opposition on Saturday, it was left to Ireland to complete a historic rout of the Rugby Championship sides when Argentina visited the Aviva Stadium yesterday. They were not found wanting.
"Our son has lost his job and moved home, it has ruined things a bit and we can't be spontaneously romantic around the house. What can we do?"
The musical superstar performed songs from her new album, 30, and older tracks such as Hometown Glory and Hello at the London Palladium for a pre-recorded ITV special
As talk in Ireland turns to the prospect of new restrictions to stem the tide of Covid-19 cases, European governments are re-imposing limits and, in some cases, lockdowns.
A combination of chief medical officer Tony Holohan “scaring the bejaysus out of people” and an acceleration of the booster campaign will spare the country from another lockdown, Cabinet ministers are hoping.
Workers at Stryker’s three sites in East Cork have been raising safety concerns for almost three years. The American multinational medical technology company is a major employer in Cork and Limerick.
Frost in many areas early this morning. It will clear by mid morning.
Today will be largely dry and mostly sunny. This afternoon, cloud will increase in the northwest with perhaps a little coastal drizzle.
For detailed national and regional weather forecasts see Met Eireann.
Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox