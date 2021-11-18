Morning Briefing: Top stories on Thursday, November 18

Good morning everyone. Here's today's briefing from the early crew here on the Irish Examiner newsdesk.

'No guarantees' we won't return to lockdown, warns Taoiseach : The coming weeks will be uncertain in terms of a return to lockdown, and no guarantees can be given, the Taoiseach has warned a meeting of his own TDs.

Munster aid worker prepares to face people-smuggling charges in Greece: Seán Binder, 27, is facing a litany of charges in Greece today for work connected to helping refugees in Lesbos in his role as a rescue diver and trained maritime search and rescuer.

Cars need to give way for effective public transport: Whatever hope we have of meeting our climate targets will disappear if we can’t get people out of their cars, writes Dr Declan Jordan, senior lecturer in economics at Cork University Business School

Gardaí say still no 'injection spiking' cases confirmed: Gardaí have yet to confirm any ‘spiking by injection’ incidents as they continue to investigate a small number of complaints.

'I'll never be the same,' says victim as Cork teen jailed for 'nasty' iPhone robbery: A teenager who robbed an iPhone 12 from another youth had four previous convictions for assaulting others and another four for assault causing harm and now he has been jailed for 18 months.

Builders criticise barriers to development in the Cork region: Delays to the development of key infrastructure projects for the Cork region due to judicial review court cases were highlighted as barriers for the region's developments at the Construction Industry Federation conference held yesterday.

Joey Carbery: It has taken time to shake off the rust: Munster and Ireland out-half Joey Carbery admitted yesterday he has been finding it difficult to get “back into the swing of things” since his return from a lengthy injury absence.

Domestic abuse and coercive control: Are men inherently violent and misogynistic? : One in two women murdered in Ireland are killed by their partner or ex-partner. Globally speaking; 87,000 women are murdered around the world each year.

Money Talks: How can I leave my children money without them paying too much tax? : My husband and I are in our late fifties and beginning to consider how best to distribute our accumulated wealth between our two adult children. Have you any advice?

Irish Examiner view: Sex work is hardly ever about choice: That chilling reality of the life of a female sex worker is revealed in a new study that exposes the harsh and dangerous world of prostitution in Ireland.

People could retire at 65 with 45-year record of PRSI payments : A person would still be able to retire at 65 and receive a full pension provided they have a total contributions record of 45 years, under proposals before the Government.

'We never got close to touch Dad' daughter tells inquest into North Cork murder-suicide: The daughter of murdered Paddy Hennessy told the inquest into his death that her father's head injuries were so severe that she recognised him by his shoes and clothes.

... AND TODAY'S WEATHER

Mostly cloudy today with some patches of rain, drizzle and mist. Cloud will break in some areas during the course of the day allowing a few bright or sunny spells to develop.

A mild day with maximum temperatures of 12 to 16 degrees in moderate to fresh southwest winds, strong on Atlantic coasts.

For detailed national and regional weather forecasts see Met Eireann.

