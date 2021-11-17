Morning Briefing: Top stories on Wednesday, November 17

Good morning everyone. Here's today's briefing from the early crew here on the Irish Examiner newsdesk.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin delivers an address at Government Buildings, announcing new Covid-19 restrictions. Picture: Julien Behal

Taoiseach won't rule out a lockdown amid spiralling case numbers: The Taoiseach has refused to rule out the country going into lockdown as the Government announced a raft of new restrictions >>READ MORE

Why the gap between initial Covid vaccines and boosters is so important: The Covid-19 booster vaccine is to be rolled out to thousands people following emerging evidence around waning immunity and booster effectiveness >>READ MORE

John Bruton: Impact of failure on Article 16 will hit rural Ireland hard, and immediately: If London is not negotiating about Article 16 in good faith, that is bad news for Ireland and for European politics, as former taoiseach John Bruton said in a recent speech >>READ MORE

Youghal man found guilty of having €980 worth of heroin for sale or supply: A Youghal man fled from gardaí with €980 worth of heroin which he insisted was for his own use but now a jury has found him guilty of having the drug for the purpose of selling or supplying >>READ MORE

Drinking coffee and tea linked to lower risk of stroke and dementia, study shows: The study also indicates drinking coffee may be associated with a lower risk of post-stroke dementia >>READ MORE

How Waterford won out over Dublin for US firm's new European headquarters: A US market intelligence firm is to set up its European headquarters in Waterford city with plans to recruit 100 people over the next two years >>READ MORE

Midleton's maestro – The second coming of Conor Lehane: For Conor Lehane, 2021 has been a season of change and adaptation >>READ MORE

Tori Amos: 'I spent a lot of time by the River Bandon in Kinsale’: With a new album just released, and dates in Ireland planned, the American singer used her lockdown time to create amidst a period of mourning >>READ MORE

Skin Nerd: This is why you need to know your skin type: It’s time to take a closer look at your skin, says Jennifer Rock >>READ MORE

‘We have a very middle-class teaching profession here’: It now takes up to six years to qualify as a second-level teacher, and with few financial supports, candidates who don’t have independent means are finding it hard to get a foot in the door. Jess Casey, Education Correspondent, reports >>READ MORE

Patrick Quirke, pictured here in October 2020.

Mr Moonlight murder: Pat Quirke loses appeal against conviction: Patrick Quirke has lost his appeal against his conviction for murdering popular DJ Bobby Ryan, whose decomposed body was found in a disused slurry tank on a farm leased by Quirke >>READ MORE

Widower tells Cork inquest death of wife and son could have been prevented: A man whose wife and newborn son died in Cork University Maternity Hospital (CUMH) said their deaths could have been prevented if guidelines were followed and there was better communication between medics involved in her care >>READ MORE

Most parts will see cloud this afternoon.

Wednesday will start as a mainly bright day with a few showers and bright spells this morning.

Cloud will increase from the west during the day across much of the country while rain or drizzle will be seen across parts of Connacht and Ulster through the afternoon and evening. Temperatures will range between 10C and 13C.

Tonight will see more outbreaks of patchy rain while it will be cloudy in most parts.

For detailed national and regional weather forecasts see Met Eireann.

