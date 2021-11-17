Morning Briefing: Top stories on Wednesday, November 17

Good morning everyone. Here's today's briefing from the early crew here on thenewsdesk.
A US market intelligence firm is to set up its European headquarters in Waterford city with plans to recruit 100 people over the next two years
Wednesday will start as a mainly bright day with a few showers and bright spells this morning.
Cloud will increase from the west during the day across much of the country while rain or drizzle will be seen across parts of Connacht and Ulster through the afternoon and evening. Temperatures will range between 10C and 13C.
Tonight will see more outbreaks of patchy rain while it will be cloudy in most parts.
For detailed national and regional weather forecasts see Met Eireann.
