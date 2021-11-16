Morning Briefing: Top stories on Tuesday, November 16

Good morning everyone. Here's today's briefing from the early crew here on the Irish Examiner newsdesk.

YOUR 8AM DASHBOARD

Here are the nine stories we are highlighting on the irishexaminer.com home page right now.

Cabinet to approve expansion of vaccine boosters after 'stark' and 'grim' Covid-19 warnings: The Cabinet will today approve a major expansion of the vaccine booster campaign for all adults over the age of 50 as the country’s hospital system struggles under the pressure of the fourth wave of Covid-19.

>>READ MORE

Seven 'amber alerts' on national electricity grid spark supply fears: The government has been urged to give the full picture on whether the electricity grid can handle energy capacity over the winter, after what has been described as "deeply concerning" system alerts over the past year.

>>READ MORE

Elaine Loughlin: For once, let’s put rights and respect for survivors at the centre of redress

>>READ MORE

'Exceptional' growth in house prices signals 'a bumpy ride' for homebuyers: The sharp rise in property prices over the past year shows little sign of abating, with only very high earners likely to be able to afford to buy a home in some areas, an economist has warned.

>>READ MORE

Line-up confirmed for I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here 2021: Louise Minchin, Richard Madeley and Arlene Phillips are heading to Wales after signing up for I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!

>>READ MORE

Cork engineer Ann Kelleher appointed vice president of Intel: Cork woman Dr Ann Kelleher has been appointed executive vice president at the Intel Corporation.

>>READ MORE

Christmas to come early for Stephen Kenny with new Ireland deal: Christmas will be coming early for Stephen Kenny, for he’ll be armed with an extended contract by the time he treks to Montreux at the foot of the Alps for the Uefa Nations League draw on December 16.

>>READ MORE

Why Black Friday is bad for the planet and how consumers can encourage brands to be greener: From the energy it takes to use the internet to the e-waste created by dumped electronics, Black Friday is an environmental nightmare.

>>READ MORE

Colman Noctor: Taking the panic out of panic attacks for anxious children and parents

>>READ MORE

WORTH YOUR TIME

Here are the three stories which our readers are investing most time in so far today.

Was this New Zealand result one of Ireland's best ever? Picture: David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

‘We have a very middle-class teaching profession here’: It now takes up to six years to qualify as a second-level teacher, and with few financial supports, candidates who don’t have independent means are finding it hard to get a foot in the door. Jess Casey, Education Correspondent, reports

>>READ MORE

Rory Hearne: Construction now part of precarious ‘gig’ economy

>>READ MORE

Peter Jackson: Was this New Zealand result one of Ireland's best ever? When did New Zealand suffer a beating comprehensive enough to provoke pundits all over the nation into ringing alarm bells at the over-powering nature of Ireland’s triumph?

>>READ MORE

... AND TODAY'S WEATHER

A dry start will see some bright spells in the east and southeast but rain and drizzle will spread across the country through the day.

The rain will become patchier towards evening with drier and brighter conditions following into the west.

Tonight, it will be “quite cool” in parts of the south and east “with clear spells allowing temperatures to drop back to between 2C to 4C, with some grass frost possible”.

For detailed national and regional weather forecasts see Met Eireann.

Thank you for your continued support and have a great day.