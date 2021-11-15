Morning Briefing: Top stories on Monday, November 15

Good morning everyone. Here's today's briefing from the early crew on the Irish Examiner newsdesk.

Government under pressure to tighten restrictions as Covid figures spiral: Taoiseach Micheál Martin has warned that "nothing can be ruled out" in relation to measures to reduce the spread of the virus as the Government is now "extremely concerned" about the rising number of cases and hospitalisations.

Minister hits out at HSE for 'indefensible' delays in assessing children with disabilities: Disabilities minister Anne Rabbitte has hit out at the HSE for an "indefensible" delay in assessment of needs for children with disabilities who are now waiting an average of 17 months.

Rory Hearne: Construction now part of precarious ‘gig’ economy

Inquest to open into Mitchelstown murder-suicide: An inquest is due to open on Wednesday into the murder-suicide deaths of three brothers in North Cork.

Die Hard scenario unlikely but not impossible, says cyber security chief: Ireland’s cyber security body will be “getting into people’s faces” a lot more under Government expansion plans and EU legal requirements, the country’s cyber chief has said.

It’s finally getting cold and Europe doesn’t have enough gas: Europe is set to get its first cold spell of the winter season, putting the continent’s already scant energy supplies under pressure.

Anthony Daly: It was no way for players to be treated before the biggest day of the club year

Pete the Vet: Planning a pre-Christmas visit to the hairdresser for your pet? Everyone wants to look their best for Christmas. Pets may not be aware of their own appearance, but their owners (or “pet parents”, to use contemporary parlance) certainly are.

Sex File: My wife is grieving for her mum and feels guilty about having sex

Eliud Kipchoge.

‘We have a very middle-class teaching profession here’: It now takes up to six years to qualify as a second-level teacher, and with few financial supports, candidates who don’t have independent means are finding it hard to get a foot in the door. Jess Casey, Education Correspondent, reports

Eliud Kipchoge: Inside the camp, and the mind, of the greatest marathon runner of all time

'East Cork is a magic place':

Locals react to retail village plan

Today's weather will be "generally dry and bright".

Any lingering mist and fog will lift slowly this morning as rain in the the east and southeast will clear into the Irish Sea.

By the afternoon, it will be “generally dry and bright” and there will also be some spells of sunshine.

Tonight will be dry with some clear spells.

For detailed national and regional weather forecasts see Met Eireann.

Thank you for your continued support and have a great day.