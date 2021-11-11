Morning Briefing: Top stories on Thursday, November 11

Good morning everyone. Here's today's briefing from the early crew here on the Irish Examiner newsdesk.

YOUR 8AM DASHBOARD

Here are the nine stories we are highlighting on the irishexaminer.com home page right now.

Merged divisions could see gardaí travelling two hours to crime scenes: Gardaí could be delayed by up to two hours in arriving at serious crime scenes due to plans to amalgamate garda divisions.

No restrictions planned despite 'true' Covid-19 case numbers of more than 4,000: The true number of Covid cases is now over 4,000 a day but Nphet is not minded to reimpose restrictions, the Tánaiste has said.

Facebook and the damning evidence of social media: It is not Facebook’s job to fix society — it should be everyone’s. We can regulate access to social media for minors and can enforce more transparency across Facebook’s offerings

Bertie Ahern: Europe must go hard against Britain if it invokes Article 16: The British government’s negotiation tactics on Brexit have been appalling, and Europe should go hard against the UK if Article 16 of the Northern Ireland Protocol is invoked, Bertie Ahern has said.

'Historically bad' grape harvest to send wine prices soaring as climate change hits sector: Wine prices may soar in the coming months as climate change has wreaked havoc on this year's harvest.

A 3.5m ‘Euro’ Little Island option investment will return €286,000 a year in rent: The light coming at the end of a long tunnel, the €215m+ upgrade to Cork's Dunkettle Interchange by the Jack Lynch Tunnel, will ease access issues to the Little Island business, retail and industrial heartland, home to many thousands of jobs and where an investment property has just come for sale.

Tommy Martin: Are you going to see Ireland or Cristiano Ronaldo?: Ronaldo’s celebrity looms over Ireland's World Cup qualifier against Portugal like a giant blimp made of abs and hair gel

'Morality shouldn’t come into Relationship and Sex Education': Pamela O'Leary is fighting to make sure sex education reflects the inclusive standards and ethos with the education sector seeks to uphold

'These bags are for real': Kathryn Thomas reflects on life since arrival of baby Grace : Kathryn Thomas took to social media on Wednesday to update her followers on life as a family of four, since the arrival of baby Grace two weeks ago.

WORTH YOUR TIME

Here are the three stories which our readers are investing most time in so far today.

Taste the Nation: The key business advice Donal Skehan's dad gave this Cork woman : Douglas woman Erica Sheehan went from making granola in her kitchen to stocking the shelves of stores nationwide

E-scooters won't be subject to licences, tax, or insurance : E-scooter owners will not be subject to mandatory licenses, taxes or insurance under new legislation.

Alec Baldwin sued over fatal shooting on film set : The head of lighting on the film, Rust, has filed a lawsuit over Alec Baldwin’s fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, alleging negligence that caused him “severe emotional distress”.

... AND TODAY'S WEATHER

Mostly cloudy but mainly dry at first this morning, but with a little patchy drizzle in southern areas extending northwards.

More persistent rain will spread from the west through the afternoon and evening, becoming heavy at times, especially in the west and northwest.

Thank you for your continued support and have a great day.