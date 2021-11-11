Morning Briefing: Top stories on Thursday, November 11

Good morning everyone. Here's today's briefing from the early crew here on thenewsdesk.
Gardaí could be delayed by up to two hours in arriving at serious crime scenes due to plans to amalgamate garda divisions.
The true number of Covid cases is now over 4,000 a day but Nphet is not minded to reimpose restrictions, the Tánaiste has said.
It is not Facebook’s job to fix society — it should be everyone’s. We can regulate access to social media for minors and can enforce more transparency across Facebook’s offerings
The British government’s negotiation tactics on Brexit have been appalling, and Europe should go hard against the UK if Article 16 of the Northern Ireland Protocol is invoked, Bertie Ahern has said.
Wine prices may soar in the coming months as climate change has wreaked havoc on this year's harvest.
The light coming at the end of a long tunnel, the €215m+ upgrade to Cork's Dunkettle Interchange by the Jack Lynch Tunnel, will ease access issues to the Little Island business, retail and industrial heartland, home to many thousands of jobs and where an investment property has just come for sale.
Ronaldo’s celebrity looms over Ireland's World Cup qualifier against Portugal like a giant blimp made of abs and hair gel
Pamela O'Leary is fighting to make sure sex education reflects the inclusive standards and ethos with the education sector seeks to uphold
Kathryn Thomas took to social media on Wednesday to update her followers on life as a family of four, since the arrival of baby Grace two weeks ago.
Douglas woman Erica Sheehan went from making granola in her kitchen to stocking the shelves of stores nationwide
E-scooter owners will not be subject to mandatory licenses, taxes or insurance under new legislation.
The head of lighting on the film, Rust, has filed a lawsuit over Alec Baldwin’s fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, alleging negligence that caused him “severe emotional distress”.
Mostly cloudy but mainly dry at first this morning, but with a little patchy drizzle in southern areas extending northwards.
More persistent rain will spread from the west through the afternoon and evening, becoming heavy at times, especially in the west and northwest.
For detailed national and regional weather forecasts see Met Eireann.
