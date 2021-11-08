Morning Briefing: Top stories on Monday October 8

Good morning everyone. Here's today's briefing from the early crew here on thenewsdesk.
Last week Patrick Caffrey was sentenced to three years in prison for abusing four of his nieces during visits to his home. Siobhan and Grace Odumosu tell Mick Clifford the story of their fight for justice against the man who stole their childhoods.
Tennis Ireland, the governing body for the sport, has been rocked with a series of allegations about misgovernance, according to documents seen by the .
The growth in house building activity softened further last month, despite overall continued growth for the construction sector.
"Don't make this conversation about sex, and try to avoid making it about you - simply focus on how he is, and be prepared to really listen. The next conversation can come further down the line."
Goldie Hawn is just one celeb buying up Karen O’Donoghue’s gut-friendly loaves. The bread activist talks to Louise Healy, as her Happy Tummy Co moves from London to Ireland.
There was a full seven years between my 100th cap for Ireland and the November morning in 2017 when I sat down in Christchurch with Kieran Read and Sam Whitelock for a first chat as a new Crusader coach.
Outbreaks of rain, turning heavy at times as it pushes eastwards across the country. Cloudy but drier conditions are expected over Munster, however scattered outbreaks of rain will continue in parts of the country before becoming more persistent and widespread there by evening.
In Munster, a wet start this morning but becoming mostly dry, remaining cloudy for the afternoon with just well-scattered patches of rain or drizzle. Temperatures will be between 13 to 15 degrees.
