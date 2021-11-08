Morning Briefing: Top stories on Monday October 8

Good morning everyone. Here's today's briefing from the early crew here on the Irish Examiner newsdesk.

Grace and Siobhan Odumosu who along with their sister and cousin were sexually assaulted by their uncle Patrick Caffrey. Picture: Moya Nolan

How the State's Justice system re-traumatised Odumosu sisters: Last week Patrick Caffrey was sentenced to three years in prison for abusing four of his nieces during visits to his home. Siobhan and Grace Odumosu tell Mick Clifford the story of their fight for justice against the man who stole their childhoods. >>READ MORE.

Tennis Ireland rocked by allegations of poor governance: Tennis Ireland, the governing body for the sport, has been rocked with a series of allegations about misgovernance, according to documents seen by the Irish Examiner. >>READ MORE.

Rory Hearne: Climate Action Plan could worsen housing inequalities: An advertisement blitz will encourage us to retrofit, to get the benefits of lower energy costs and help the environment. It will be framed as our responsibility, but really meant as our fault, and we will be ‘punished’ for our lack of income to do it. >>READ MORE.

Saturday night lights on Cork's only 24-hour bus: As plans to massively increase public transport capacity gain momentum amid calls for a dedicated transport police service, Ellen O'Regan spends the wee hours of Saturday night on the country's first 24-hour bus route, the 220 from Carrigaline to Ballincollig in Cork >>READ MORE.

US opens to vaccinated travellers from Ireland: Irish citizens who are fully vaccinated will be permitted to travel to the United States again from today, as the Biden administration lifts the travel ban that was brought in during the early days of the pandemic. >>READ MORE.

House construction growth cooling as supply disruptions begin to bite : The growth in house building activity softened further last month, despite overall continued growth for the construction sector. >>READ MORE.

'I have had enough': Colin Fennelly confirms inter-county retirement: The 32-year-old had stepped away from the panel this past season but had not ruled out a return to the set-up. >>READ MORE.

Sex File: My husband prefers gardening to making love : "Don't make this conversation about sex, and try to avoid making it about you - simply focus on how he is, and be prepared to really listen. The next conversation can come further down the line." >>READ MORE.

Ireland's Fittest Family review: For fab dad, it's not all about winning: The highlight of the latest episode was seeing the love and pride Stephen Mooney had for his family. Even Donncha was melted. >>READ MORE.

Goldie Hawn and daughter Kate Hudson. Picture: Getty Images.

Meet the Cork-born bread activist who has Goldie Hawn buying her loaves : Goldie Hawn is just one celeb buying up Karen O’Donoghue’s gut-friendly loaves. The bread activist talks to Louise Healy, as her Happy Tummy Co moves from London to Ireland. >>READ MORE.

Former Cork TD to lead Sinn Féin candidate selections: Former Sinn Féin TD for Cork North-Central Jonathan O'Brien is playing a role in selecting candidates as his party aims to win the next election. >>READ MORE.

Ronan O'Gara: Saluting Johnny Sexton - with half an eye on the next in line: There was a full seven years between my 100th cap for Ireland and the November morning in 2017 when I sat down in Christchurch with Kieran Read and Sam Whitelock for a first chat as a new Crusader coach. >>READ MORE.

Outbreaks of rain, turning heavy at times as it pushes eastwards across the country. Cloudy but drier conditions are expected over Munster, however scattered outbreaks of rain will continue in parts of the country before becoming more persistent and widespread there by evening.

In Munster, a wet start this morning but becoming mostly dry, remaining cloudy for the afternoon with just well-scattered patches of rain or drizzle. Temperatures will be between 13 to 15 degrees.

