Morning Briefing: Top stories on Friday, November 5

Investigations are underway to establish the cause of the mass fish kill incident at Mowi Ireland’s Ahabeg and Roancarrig sites in Bantry Bay. File photo: Andy Gibson.

Up to 80,000 salmon worth a total of €2.4m dead in major fish kill in West Cork: An estimated 80,000 farmed salmon worth up to €2.4m have been wiped out by a massive toxic plankton bloom off Cork which is being linked to climate change

Department of Health staff to work remotely as Covid-19 case numbers remain high: The Department of Health has told staff that they are to work from home indefinitely unless otherwise directed

State playing into the wind on climate change:

Mick Clifford wonders if one of the ostensibly more straightforward and uncontentious elements of the climate action plan can be scuppered by a lack of resources, what hope for the rest?

Casino gambling addict jumped bail on €37k social welfare fraud charges: A casino gambling addict who jumped bail instead of turning up to be sentenced for a €37,500 social welfare fraud was arrested in Mallow on a bench warrant.

'A real sense of sadness in the community' after woman's body found in Finglas: The community in Finglas has been left shaken by the violent act which saw a woman in her 30s killed yesterday.

Hungary's Wizz Air to focus on fares, not profit, in bid to gain on Ryanair: Hungarian low fares airline Wizz Air is prepared to slash passenger fares and sacrifice profit in a bid to challenge Ryanair’s superiority in Europe as air travel begins to recover ahead of next year's key summer season.

Ronan O'Gara: Saluting Johnny Sexton - with half an eye on the next in line

Irish Teacher: This is why The Department of Education is a bully: This is a story of a deaf boy who is being bullied. It’s also the story of a father who is not afraid to stand up to the bullies. Andrew Geary, a Garda sergeant of 24 years, confides that he nearly died in service nine years ago but rushed to put his uniform back on to serve his country and all its citizens. Now we need to serve his son, writes Jennifer Horgan.

Abba review: Eight things to listen out for on new album Voyage

One major benefit to an energy retrofit is that a BER rating generally translates to a higher resale value of the property. Photographs: Getty Images

Cold facts and uncomfortable truths about retrofitting our homes: The Irish Examiner Property team asked Superhomes to assess two very different homes built a century apart. The results were a revelation that all homeowners would do well to heed

John Riordan: Baseball's Tomahawk Chop adds fuel to bitter US culture wars: The Atlanta Braves came from nowhere to win the World Series but what should have been an enjoyable rags-to-riches tale instead was co-opted by the thrill of divisive politics

Eliud Kipchoge: Inside the camp, and the mind, of the greatest marathon runner of all time

It will be mostly cloudy today with some patch drizzle in the west.

Munster and Leinster will see some brighter spells, while temperatures will feel “a little less cold” with highs of 12C.

Tonight, “a few clear spells” may develop in some southern areas. Towards morning, however, more persistent rain and drizzle will develop near the west and northwest coast.

For detailed national and regional weather forecasts see Met Eireann.

