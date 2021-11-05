Morning Briefing: Top stories on Friday, November 5

Good morning everyone. Here's today's briefing from the early crew here on thenewsdesk.
An estimated 80,000 farmed salmon worth up to €2.4m have been wiped out by a massive toxic plankton bloom off Cork which is being linked to climate change
The Department of Health has told staff that they are to work from home indefinitely unless otherwise directed
Mick Clifford wonders if one of the ostensibly more straightforward and uncontentious elements of the climate action plan can be scuppered by a lack of resources, what hope for the rest?
A casino gambling addict who jumped bail instead of turning up to be sentenced for a €37,500 social welfare fraud was arrested in Mallow on a bench warrant.
The community in Finglas has been left shaken by the violent act which saw a woman in her 30s killed yesterday.
Hungarian low fares airline Wizz Air is prepared to slash passenger fares and sacrifice profit in a bid to challenge Ryanair’s superiority in Europe as air travel begins to recover ahead of next year's key summer season.
Saluting Johnny Sexton - with half an eye on the next in line
This is a story of a deaf boy who is being bullied. It’s also the story of a father who is not afraid to stand up to the bullies. Andrew Geary, a Garda sergeant of 24 years, confides that he nearly died in service nine years ago but rushed to put his uniform back on to serve his country and all its citizens. Now we need to serve his son, writes Jennifer Horgan.
Eight things to listen out for on new album Voyage
The Irish Examiner Property team asked Superhomes to assess two very different homes built a century apart. The results were a revelation that all homeowners would do well to heed
The Atlanta Braves came from nowhere to win the World Series but what should have been an enjoyable rags-to-riches tale instead was co-opted by the thrill of divisive politics
Inside the camp, and the mind, of the greatest marathon runner of all time
It will be mostly cloudy today with some patch drizzle in the west.
Munster and Leinster will see some brighter spells, while temperatures will feel “a little less cold” with highs of 12C.
Tonight, “a few clear spells” may develop in some southern areas. Towards morning, however, more persistent rain and drizzle will develop near the west and northwest coast.
