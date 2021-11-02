Morning Briefing: Top stories on Tuesday, November 2

Good morning everyone. Here's today's briefing from the early crew here on the Irish Examiner newsdesk.

Government seeks to extend Covid emergency powers despite opposition: The Government will seek a further extension to the Covid-19 emergency powers in the Dáil today.

The three-month extension would see measures such as mask-wearing and the use of vaccine passports remain law until February next year. >>READ MORE.

Cork City to get more bus services with shorter wait times: More bus services with shorter wait times should be delivered in Cork City under proposals contained in a new draft bus network report which will be published on Tuesday. >>READ MORE.

Pádraig Hoare: Climate triumph or tragedy - it's in our hands: There's still time for remarkable triumph, but also unbearable tragedy. The choice, it seems, is ours - Pádraig Hoare writes from Glasgow, where Cop26 is taking place this week. >>READ MORE.

Cork man lashed out at ex-girlfriend with kitchen knife in row over loud music: A row over music being too loud in an apartment in the early hours of the morning saw a young woman throw a speaker against the wall and her ex-boyfriend lashing out with a knife and catching the back of her head. >>READ MORE.

'These projects keep me going,' Andrew McGinley says of charity set up in memory of his children : A man whose three young children were killed by their mother is raffling tickets for a concert to benefit a charity set up in his children's name. >>READ MORE.

No let-up yet for household energy bills as oil resumes ascent : There's no let-up in sight for increases in household heating bills in the early winter months, as global oil prices resumed their ascent on Monday, analysts at home and abroad have warned. >>READ MORE.

Sweeping changes as Gary Keegan returns to Cork hurling backroom : Cork senior hurling manager Kieran Kingston has made sweeping changes to his backroom team, including two new selectors and coaches in Pat Mulcahy and Noel Furlong, the return of Gary Keegan as performance coach and a new strength and conditioning coach in Stephen Casey. >>READ MORE.

30 things for November: Top TV shows, best gigs, new books - From hot new Netflix shows, to must-see bands, and the latest best-sellers, here's a taste of what's in store over the next few weeks: >>READ MORE.

Making Cents: How being kind to the planet can save you money : Doing the right thing for the environment can also work out as the best option for your budget. >>READ MORE.

Eliud Kipchoge - Inside the camp, and the mind, of the greatest marathon runner of all time: He's a national hero in Kenya, and an icon for runners around the world. But despite his fame and wealth, Eliud Kipchoge chooses to live the most basic lifestyle.

Cathal Dennehy travels to the highlands of Kenya for an inside look at his training camp and to meet a champion with a quiet, complex personality. >>READ MORE.

Cold facts and uncomfortable truths about retrofitting our homes: The Irish Examiner Property team asked Superhomes to assess two very different homes built a century apart. The results were a revelation that all homeowners would do well to heed. >>READ MORE.

€1.295m modern Douglas mansion bookended by an attic gym and a basement wine cellar : Over a dozen very large one-off homes were built in Celtic Tiger times in the grounds of the 300-year old Maryborough House, which is now an hotel. >>READ MORE.

Today looks set to be cool and bright today with a mix of sunny spells and scattered showers.

The showers will be heaviest and most frequent in the west and north, with a good deal of dry weather expected in the south and east.

Highest temperatures of just 9 to 11 degrees, in light to moderate northwest winds.

For detailed national and regional weather forecasts see Met Eireann.

