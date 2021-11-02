Morning Briefing: Top stories on Tuesday, November 2

Good morning everyone. Here's today's briefing from the early crew here on thenewsdesk.
The Government will seek a further extension to the Covid-19 emergency powers in the Dáil today.
The three-month extension would see measures such as mask-wearing and the use of vaccine passports remain law until February next year.
He's a national hero in Kenya, and an icon for runners around the world. But despite his fame and wealth, Eliud Kipchoge chooses to live the most basic lifestyle.
Cathal Dennehy travels to the highlands of Kenya for an inside look at his training camp and to meet a champion with a quiet, complex personality.
Today looks set to be cool and bright today with a mix of sunny spells and scattered showers.
The showers will be heaviest and most frequent in the west and north, with a good deal of dry weather expected in the south and east.
Highest temperatures of just 9 to 11 degrees, in light to moderate northwest winds.
