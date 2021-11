Good morning everyone. Here's today's briefing from the early crew here on the Irish Examiner newsdesk.

Number of healthcare workers out of work due to Covid-19 doubles in a week: The number of healthcare workers out of work due to Covid-19 has doubled in a week prompting HSE management to express concern for key services. >>READ MORE.

Taoiseach: Ireland can lead from the front in global battle against climate change: Ireland can lead the battle against climate change from the front as it is “one of the better countries” when it comes to food technology and emissions. >>READ MORE.

Rory Hearne: Why is the State selling public land to private developers for a fraction of its value?: The overly close relationship between the state and property developers appears to be history repeating itself, and we saw where that left us in 2008, writes Dr Rory Hearne.>>READ MORE.

Planning permission to be sought for new Cork-Limerick road in 2023: Planning permission for the Cork-Limerick Road project is likely to be sought in 2023, the Government has confirmed. >>READ MORE.

How the Covid homecoming painted a false picture to rural GAA clubs: The “stay at home” safety mantra is not something most of us will want to see again anytime soon but for rural clubs it had a silver lining. >>READ MORE.

Sex File: Making love feels like a chore to him: "It's a Hollywood trope, where climax happens almost as soon as penetrative sex begins. That kind of unrealistic sexual scripting isn't just bad for women, it's bad for men too." >>READ MORE.

Ireland's Fittest Family review: Enjoyable first instalment of our very own Squid Game: It was a pity to see the McCarthy clan bow out, but Anna Geary and co got the new series off to a flying start. >>READ MORE.

Kin review: Arise Queen Amanda in a finale that also exposed the show's faults: Amanda proved she can be just as ruthless as Kinsella, but the final episode of the crime drama didn't quite satisfy. >>READ MORE.

Cork-Limerick motorway may be pushed into the slow lane again: It's been mooted since the 1990s, but the latest planning announcement seems to confirm the view on the ground that 'we'll believe it when we see it'. >>READ MORE.

Cold facts and uncomfortable truths about retrofitting our homes: The Irish Examiner Property team asked Superhomes to assess two very different homes built a century apart. The results were a revelation that all homeowners would do well to heed. >>READ MORE.

... AND TODAY'S WEATHER

The first day of November is set to be a fresh and breezy one with sunny spells and some scattered heavy showers expected.

Winds will be much lighter by the evening with showers generally moving to Atlantic coastal areas. It will be cool with highest temperatures of 9 to 11 degrees Celsius.

For detailed national and regional weather forecasts see Met Eireann.