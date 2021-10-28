Morning Briefing: Top stories on Thursday 28 October 

Good morning everyone. Here's today's briefing from the early crew here on thenewsdesk.
Outbreaks of rain will continue to move across parts of the country today. A Status Orange rain warning is now in place for Waterford, Wexford and Wicklow until midday with flood expected in places.
Following recent heavy rain, a Status Yellow rain warning is also still in place of Cork, Carlow, Kildare and Kilkenny.
Rain will spread across Munster during the evening becoming heavy and possibly thundery in some places. Highest temperatures of 12 to 15 degrees.
For detailed national and regional weather forecasts see Met Eireann.