Morning Briefing: Top stories on Thursday 28 October 

Good morning everyone. Here's today's briefing from the early crew here on the Irish Examiner newsdesk.

YOUR 8AM DASHBOARD

Here are the nine stories we are highlighting on the irishexaminer.com home page right now.

Covid-19: Parents urged to impose caps on children's activities: Parents have been urged to impose limits on children’s activities amid warnings that those aged five to 12 years are now being infected with Covid-19 at a higher rate than the rest of the population. >>READ MORE.

Just 6% of positive cases being notified to Covid tracker app: Despite mounting concern over the spike in Covid-19 cases, just 6% of positive cases are being notified by the Covid Tracker App. >>READ MORE.

Camilla Siggaard Anderson: The 15-minute city concept could revolutionise how we live: Cork, Limerick, and Galway could all benefit from the idea which focuses on people being able to access essential services within a short walk or bike ride from their home. >>READ MORE.

Climate crisis: many universities have no target date to cut emissions to net zero: Almost half of universities worldwide committed to taking climate action have yet to set a target date to reach net-zero emissions. >>READ MORE.

'I was making sandwiches', Cork man told gardaí when caught with knife: A Cork man with more than 200 previous convictions was caught with a knife in Cork city but he told gardaí, “I was making sandwiches earlier and put it down my trousers and forgot about it.” >>READ MORE.

Gun not thoroughly checked before Alec Baldwin fired fatal shot: A .45-caliber Colt revolver used on the set of the film "Rust" was not thoroughly checked before being given to actor Alec Baldwin, who fired a live lead bullet in an accidental fatal shooting last week in New Mexico, according to officials and a new court filing. >>READ MORE.

Davy Fitzgerald hits back at ‘stupid’ critics: I'm no circus act: Davy Fitzgerald has defended his record in inter-county management, describing critics who think a “circus” follows him wherever he goes as “stupid”. >>READ MORE.

Richard Hogan: I gave up my smartphone for 48 hours - this is how I got on: "We welcomed these devices in like a trojan horse. They have infiltrated every aspect of our life. In my experience, they have disrupted intimacy and separated children from once-loved outdoor activities." >>READ MORE.

Taste the Nation: Lovebirds from Tipperary Town make Tasty plant-based treats: Myriam and Barry Quinn make a range of sweet and savoury snacks and have just launched a luxury vegan Christmas cake for the festive season funds. >>READ MORE.

WORTH YOUR TIME

Here are the three stories which our readers are investing most time in so far today.

Gardaí intervene at eviction at Dublin property: Gardaí have intervened at protests against an eviction action at a property in Dublin 7. >>READ MORE.

Amazing penalty cuts celebrations short in Galway Gaelic football match: YouTube has thrown up one or two from this 'premature celebration' genre in soccer over the years, but with the penalty shootout a relatively new addition to GAA, is this the first of its type in Gaelic football? >>READ MORE.

Michael Moynihan: What’s in a name? Everything, if it tells people where you’re from: Working out the precise dimensions of every separate part of Cork is the kind of task that has an overwhelming appeal. >>READ MORE.

... AND TODAY'S WEATHER

Outbreaks of rain will continue to move across parts of the country today. A Status Orange rain warning is now in place for Waterford, Wexford and Wicklow until midday with flood expected in places.

Following recent heavy rain, a Status Yellow rain warning is also still in place of Cork, Carlow, Kildare and Kilkenny.

Rain will spread across Munster during the evening becoming heavy and possibly thundery in some places. Highest temperatures of 12 to 15 degrees.

For detailed national and regional weather forecasts see Met Eireann.