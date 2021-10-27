Morning Briefing: Top stories on Wednesday, October 27

Good morning everyone. Here's today's briefing from the early crew here on thenewsdesk.
This morning will be mostly cold and wet with some spells of heavy rain and the risk of localised flooding. Across the west and north, it will be drier with some bright spells. However, in the south and east, it will remain wet and cloudy with highest temperatures of 13 to 17 degrees.
A status yellow rain warning is in place for Cork, Carlow, Kerry, Kildare, Kilkenny, Laois, Wexford, Wicklow, Tipperary and Waterford.
