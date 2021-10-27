Morning Briefing: Top stories on Wednesday, October 27

Good morning everyone. Here's today's briefing from the early crew here on the Irish Examiner newsdesk.

Kerry healthcare worker who had stillbirth at 20 weeks wants change in HSE bereavement policy: A Kerry healthcare worker denied bereavement leave following a stillbirth at 20 weeks has urged the HSE to change its leave policy. >>READ MORE .

'High-level' of compliance with Covid cert checks in recent days: A high-level of compliance in the enforcement of Covid certs was found last weekend in venues across the country, the Cabinet sub-committee on Covid-19 has been told. >>READMORE.

Mick Clifford: Jailing Assange would be a blow to democracy — and it may never recover: The vagaries of Assange’s character are irrelevant in a case where the US government is attempting to curtail the freedom of the press. >>READ MORE.

Mum laboured for hours in hospital car park due to maternity restrictions: Mother of four Breege O’Connor laboured for over two hours in a hospital car park so her husband could support her as Covid-restrictions continue to affect births at many hospitals. >>READ MORE.

Call to bring in contractors to carry out 150 road improvement schemes in Cork: A county council meeting heard there were a large number of road improvement projects on the waiting lists in the county under two Government funding streams. >>READ MORE.

Criminal charges possible in shooting death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins – prosecutor: Halyna Hutchins was killed when Hollywood actor Alec Baldwin accidentally shot her while working on the Western movie Rust in New Mexico. >>READ MORE.

'It has to be now': This Ireland win was a genuine statement result: Mark it down and shout it loud, last night’s win for Ireland in Finland was the real deal. >>READ MORE.

Pressing issues: an apple juice a day might well keep the doctor away: Locally pressed apple juice is packed with vitamins and nutrients - we look at the pick of the Irish-grown crop. >>READ MORE.

Winter is coming: The best long coats to wear this season: This season, designers have gone back to basics giving us classic silhouettes with a twist. >>READ MORE.

Childcare costs across Europe: How do we compare?: Only Britain and Switzerland had higher childcare costs in an Irish Examiner survey of Irish people raising children abroad. >>READ MORE.

How do Irish teachers' wages compare with those in Europe?: Irish teachers are paid just over a third of their Swiss counterpart's pay packet when they first go into a classroom, but they earn over seven times the salary of Albanian teachers. >>READ MORE.

Cork Opera House on Mos Def cancellation: We will not accept or tolerate our staff being abused: Following the last-minute cancellation of the headlining Cork Jazz Festival gig featuring nineties hip-hop icon Yasiin Bey, fka Mos Def, Cork Opera House's CEO, Eibhlín Gleeson addressed the situation in a statement released across the venue's social media presences. >>READ MORE.

... AND TODAY'S WEATHER

This morning will be mostly cold and wet with some spells of heavy rain and the risk of localised flooding. Across the west and north, it will be drier with some bright spells. However, in the south and east, it will remain wet and cloudy with highest temperatures of 13 to 17 degrees.

A status yellow rain warning is in place for Cork, Carlow, Kerry, Kildare, Kilkenny, Laois, Wexford, Wicklow, Tipperary and Waterford.

For detailed national and regional weather forecasts see Met Eireann.