Morning Briefing: Top stories on Tuesday, October 26

Here's today's briefing
It will be a windy day today where strong and gusty winds will reach gale force on western coasts. Rain and drizzle will clear into the Irish Sea early this morning to leave a mostly dry, rather cloudy day where the best of any bright or sunny spells are expected in eastern and southeastern counties. Highest temperatures will reach 14 to 17 degrees.
In Munster this morning, strong winds and patches of rain and drizzle may be expected throughout the day, where mist and low cloud will affect some coastal areas and hills. Highest temperatures in the region are to hit 15 to 17 degrees.
