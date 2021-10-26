Morning Briefing: Top stories on Tuesday, October 26

Good morning everyone. Here's today's briefing from the early crew here on the Irish Examiner newsdesk.

YOUR 8AM DASHBOARD

Here are the nine stories we are highlighting on the irishexaminer.com home page right now.

Artist Greg Mitchell completes his climate-crisis themed mural that depicts the Earth on fire and reads ' While you were talking', on the side of St John's Church on Princes Street, Edinburgh, to coincide with the Cop26 in Glasgow. Picture: Jane Barlow/PA Wire

Government warned of 'grave consequences' of failure to reduce greenhouse emissions: Ireland has only a “narrow” pathway to reduce its greenhouse gas emissions by 51% by 2030 — but failure to meet the very significant challenge will have “grave consequences.” >> READ MORE

Grieving relatives face added trauma due to shortage of staff at Cork Coroners' Court: Cork Coroners’ Court has only two staff despite handling 25% of the volume of cases of Dublin Coroners’ Court, which has 24. >> READ MORE

Paul Hosford: Grief prolonged at understaffed Cork Coroners' Court: The nature of Andrew Gearns' death by suicide in Cork Prison means an inquest into his death is required but a year and a fortnight later, his family has yet to hear when that might happen. The father-of-two's family has waited through a full year and all that it brings without the ability to bring closure to the case. >> READ MORE

Boost to construction workers' minimum wage: The construction sector will have new minimum pay rates from early next year after the Minister of State for Business, Employment and Retail Damien English formally approved a recommendation from the Labour Court. >> READ MORE

Major review to examine independent patrolling by Garda Reserves: The troubled Garda Reserve is set for a major revamp, with Garda HQ examining how reserve volunteers can operate on their own, without having to be accompanied by a sworn garda. >> READ MORE

Rising costs see consumer confidence amongst Irish households fall: Concerns over the rising cost of living have led to a drop in consumer confidence with Irish households more downbeat about their own financial situation. >> READ MORE

Five reasons why it’s all going wrong for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at Man United: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s party line in recent weeks has been that he has the best coaching staff “in the world.” That looks a laughable claim in the light of recent events. >> READ MORE

Colman Noctor: Parents feel pressure to keep up with other parents on social media: I found it difficult to shake off my parental guilt about throwing together the outfit that paled in comparison to the other children’s costumes. >> READ MORE

Ruth Negga: 'I’m aware certain people don’t want me to identify as this or that': Being constantly questioned about her own identity was good preparation for the Limerick actress's role in Passing, a film about a black woman pretending she is white. >> READ MORE

WORTH YOUR TIME

Here are the three stories which our readers are investing most time in so far today.

Artist Eileen Healy.

Aidan O’Mahony: The battle to clear my name following 'positive' drugs test: In an extract from his book Unbroken, former All-Ireland-winning Kerry footballer — and asthmatic — Aidan O’Mahony recalls the battle to clear his name following a positive drugs test in 2008. >> READ MORE

'I fear ending up homeless': Cork artist forced to sell lifetime's work after mortgage refusal: A talented artist whose work features in the collections of UCC, the Crawford Art Gallery in Cork, and the OPW is selling her vast amount of paintings and sketchbooks in a bid to buy a small home. >> READ MORE

I thought I was depressed: Lorraine Keane on her experience of perimenopause: 'Some people are unfortunate enough to be in perimenopause in their 30s and I was one of those.' >> READ MORE

... AND TODAY'S WEATHER

Windy weather conditions pictured at Poolbeg, Co Dublin. Picture: Stephen Collins/Collins Photos

It will be a windy day today where strong and gusty winds will reach gale force on western coasts. Rain and drizzle will clear into the Irish Sea early this morning to leave a mostly dry, rather cloudy day where the best of any bright or sunny spells are expected in eastern and southeastern counties. Highest temperatures will reach 14 to 17 degrees.

In Munster this morning, strong winds and patches of rain and drizzle may be expected throughout the day, where mist and low cloud will affect some coastal areas and hills. Highest temperatures in the region are to hit 15 to 17 degrees.

For detailed national and regional weather forecasts see Met Eireann.