11.30pm curfew axed in almost full hospitality reopening despite 'very serious threat': The Government is pressing ahead with an almost full reopening of hospitality and entertainment from today, despite HSE warnings that the health service is under "very serious threat".

'Limited' carbon reduction in 2020 highlights scale of work needed to meet 2030 targets: Agriculture's dilemma when it comes to reducing emissions is in stark focus, with its emissions increasing by 1.4% in 2020.

Prof Pete Lunn: Vaccine hesitancy is not a black and white issue: Creating a 'them-and-us' story is unlikely to persuade the hesitant minority, it is more important to understand why they refused in the first place, writes Professor Pete Lunn.

Judges indicate need for sentencing guidelines: Judges have flagged they could do with help in the sentencing of cases involving sexual violence, driving causing death and domestic abuse-type offences.

Edwards Lifesciences to add 250 further jobs in Limerick: US company Edwards Lifesciences said it plans to significantly increase its Limerick workforce creating 250 extra roles to manufacture medical devices.

Alec Baldwin fired prop gun which killed cinematographer on Rust set: A prop firearm discharged by veteran actor Alec Baldwin, who is starring and producing a Western movie, killed his director of photography and injured the director, police said.

Jack Anderson: We have waited 135 years for change, we can surely wait another 135 days: Some acknowledge that motion 19 is flawed but that it will do for now and can be tweaked later. The GAA does not work like that.

Creche crisis: The pros and cons of asking grandparents to become childminders: Granny and granddad make ideal childminders, especially when colds and sniffles keep your child out of creche. But is it fair to ask them to put their own plans on hold so they can step in when needed?

Tom Dunne: A revealing look inside the fascinating but damaged life of Shane MacGowan: Richard Balls' brilliant new biography, A Furious Devotion: The Authorised Story Of Shane MacGowan, blows away some of the myths around Ireland's greatest songwriter.

Queen Elizabeth spends night in hospital for 'preliminary investigations': The UK's Queen Elizabeth II spent Wednesday night in hospital for "preliminary investigations", Buckingham Palace has confirmed.

White winter ahead: Meteorologists predict bouts of cold air and snow: The possibility of a white Christmas is still up for debate but a white winter is looking likely, according to meteorologists.

'For as long as she could, she stayed': Hospital CEO pays touching tribute to nurse: The CEO of a Dublin hospital has paid a touching tribute to a nurse who passed away.

... AND TODAY'S WEATHER

There will be some bright or sunny spells today but it is expected that there will be a lot of cloud and some scattered showers across the country with highest temperatures ranging from 11 to 14 degrees.

In Munster, it will be generally dry but with a few showers and a mix of cloud and bright spells throughout the day.

For detailed national and regional weather forecasts see Met Eireann.