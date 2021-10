Good morning everyone. Here's today's briefing from the early crew here on the Irish Examiner newsdesk.

CMO Dr Tony Holohan described the current Covid-19 situation as 'worrying and concerning.' Picture: Colin Keegan/ Collins Dublin

Over 60s and vulnerable told to limit movements amid Covid surge: Those over the age of 60 and the vulnerable have once again been told to limit their movements as Covid-19 deaths are set to surge in the coming weeks. >>READ MORE.

'With jazz weekend coming up, it’s the perfect time to open': People on the streets of Cork were upbeat overall about the reopening of nightclubs and full capacity technically being allowed at events, just in time for the city's much-loved jazz festival. >>READ MORE.

Mary Lucey: The dos and don’ts for your first semester at college: Juggling part-time work while in third-level education can be challenging. Students should continue to work as the benefits - both financially and personally - far outweigh the drawbacks. >>READ MORE.

Climate change: Coastlines to become increasingly infested with harmful bacteria: Coastlines across Europe look set to become increasingly infested with bacteria that cause gastroenteritis, cholera, severe wound infections and even sepsis. >>READ MORE.

Taxpayers face €177k bill for 'bespoke' works on Cork Garda station: It's going to cost the taxpayer some €177,000 to repair a Garda station’s bespoke glass atrium, where €40,000 has already been spent on support scaffolding since 2019. >>READ MORE.

Donald Trump announces launch of his own social media site : Former US President Donald Trump is launching a new media company with its own social media platform to create a rival to the Big Tech companies that have shut him out and denied him the megaphone that was paramount to his national rise. >>READ MORE.

Henry Shefflin to Galway: A fascinating hurling story embarks : 'The Galway County Board brought off a coup. The relevant people kept this possibility under wraps until the last moment. Tightness and discretion rewarded itself,' writes PM O'Sullivan. >>READ MORE.

Richard Hogan: Can your family give up technology for two hours each evening?: 'We are giving too much of our agency away to these devices and we need to be intentional about how we take back our lives from them.' >>READ MORE.

Money Talks: How to hit those financial goals in your 20s : Carol Brick gives some sage advice to a young reader who's looking to plan her financial future. >>READ MORE.

Irish UN soldiers from the Jadotville siege. File Picture

'Pig ignorance': David Puttnam's resignation speech in full : Announcing his retirement from the UK House of Lords over the weekend, West Cork resident and Oscar-winning producer David Puttnam accused UK Government negotiators of displaying “pig ignorance” of Ireland during Brexit negotiations on the border. >>READ MORE.

IMF urges caution as house prices surge globally: The IMF has said it's time to be cautious about a new global house prices boom in many countries including in Ireland, that is being fuelled by an unusual mix of increases in the costs of building materials and by mortgage rates at rock-bottom levels. >>READ MORE.

Senior US officer criticises lack of medals for Irish soldiers who went 'above and beyond' at Jadotville: A former senior officer who directed combat studies for the US military has said the Irish response at the 1961 Battle of Jadotville was frequently mentioned among American officers as one of the greatest examples of excellent defensive tactics. >>READ MORE.

Today looks set to be cool and blustery with good sunny spells and just scattered showers.

In Munster, it will be mostly dry, though there is the chance of some light showers.

Highest temperatures of just 10 to 12 degrees.

For detailed national and regional weather forecasts see Met Eireann.