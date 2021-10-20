Morning Briefing: Top stories on Wednesday, October 20

Good morning everyone. Here's today's briefing from the early crew here on the Irish Examiner newsdesk.

YOUR 8AM DASHBOARD

Here are the nine stories we are highlighting on the irishexaminer.com home page right now.

Booking events manager Eoin Aher with four out of the one hundred staff who are looking forward to working at the jazz festival at Cypress Avenue in Cork. Included are Aaron O'Neill, Roger Escriba, Talita Rodrigues and Francisco Bueno. Picture Dan Linehan

'How are we going to survive'? - Pub and club owners devastated by 'ridiculous' Covid-19 measures: “Discriminatory” new public health measures have been announced for the hospitality and events sectors that have left the industries with “less clarity than ever”. >>READ MORE.

'Don't blame GPs' for SouthDoc woes, warns Cork doctor: One of the GPs manning SouthDoc has described the service as “not fit for purpose” and said there is “no reason” for Cork City to have two out-of-hours GP hubs. >>READ MORE.

Q&A: What are the new rules for e-scooters and e-bikes?: The Road Traffic and Roads Bill 2021 will update existing legislation and create a new class of vehicle called powered personal transporters, including e-scooters and electric bikes. >>READ MORE.

Skeletal remains of six people found under Cork pub: The skeletal remains of six people have now been found under a partially demolished pub near the medieval heart of Cork city. >>READ MORE.

Ambulance driver wrongly reported for drink-driving on job awarded €32k: A Garda alert for an ambulance driver suspected of drink-driving was based on “a criminal complaint” by a senior HSE nurse manager that “was wholly without foundation”. >>READ MORE.

IMF urges caution as house prices surge globally: The IMF has said it's time to be cautious about a new global house prices boom in many countries including in Ireland, that is being fuelled by an unusual mix of increases in the costs of building materials and by mortgage rates at rock-bottom levels. >>READ MORE.

The Government has published legislation that will legalise the use of e-scooters and electric bikes on the roads. (More above) Picture: Dan Linehan

Cork join growing list of counties expressing support for Proposal B: Cork GAA will vote in favour of the league as championship proposal at Saturday’s Special Congress. >>READ MORE.

Five bestselling products raising money for breast cancer awareness this month: This is Breast Cancer Awareness month, and several brands dressed their bestsellers in pink and pledged to donate a percentage of sales to support the cause. >>READ MORE.

Don't cut the cord: 10 ways to introduce corduroy to your wardrobe: Give this 1970s fabric favourite a 2021 twist and enjoy it as an alternative to denim. >>READ MORE.

WORTH YOUR TIME

Here are the three stories in which our readers are investing most time so far today.

Two days before they are due to open, Taoiseach Micheál Martin told the nation nightclubs are back, but not as they were previously thought to be, and with very little clear guidance to move forward.

Aoife Moore: Anomalies abound in reopening guidelines: It has become the calling card of this Government to stress personal responsibility for everyone but themselves and Tuesday was no different. >>READ MORE.

Gap between reckless Brexit promises and reality will soon be too big to ignore: British voters invested hope in the idea of leaving the EU, but a few years of queues and chaos could further erode public trust. >>READ MORE.

'Pig ignorance': David Puttnam's resignation speech in full: Announcing his retirement from the UK House of Lords over the weekend, West Cork resident and Oscar-winning producer David Puttnam accused UK Government negotiators of displaying “pig ignorance” of Ireland during Brexit negotiations on the border. >>READ MORE.

... AND TODAY'S WEATHER

This morning will start cloudy and wet with widespread rain, heavy and thundery at times. This will clear eastwards by the afternoon, leaving mostly dry weather for the afternoon and evening with sunny spells and just isolated showers.

Highest temperatures of 11C to 13C, with light and variable breezes becoming moderate to fresh west to northwest later in the day.

For detailed national and regional weather forecasts see Met Eireann.