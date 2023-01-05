Morning Briefing: Top stories on Thursday, January 5

Good morning everyone. Here's today's briefing from the early crew here on thenewsdesk.
Amazon has announced that it is cutting 18,000 jobs – the biggest round of layoffs in the company's history.
"I believe we are facing a crisis as great as the Covid pandemic," writes Dr Chris Luke.
"In dealing with the latter, this little nation revealed a remarkable capacity for solidarity, innovation and flexibility. We are going to need all of these qualities again."
The sense that Sexton exists at a whole other conceptual level was only confirmed in his absence last November. After marshalling Ireland to victory over South Africa, Sexton was rested for the Fiji game and pulled up lame before Australia.
Today will be windy with fresh or strong and gusty southwest winds developing, particularly along the west and northwest coasts. There will also be some outbreaks of drizzle.
Rain will clear eastwards later in the afternoon and evening with well scattered showers thereafter. Temperatures today will range between 9C and 12C.
