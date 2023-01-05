Morning Briefing: Top stories on Thursday, January 5

Good morning everyone. Here's today's briefing from the early crew here on the Irish Examiner newsdesk.

Amazon to cut more than 18,000 jobs globally: Amazon has announced that it is cutting 18,000 jobs – the biggest round of layoffs in the company's history.

University Hospital Limerick nurses in tears as trolley numbers mount: Nurses in tears, patients on chairs or trolleys — just another overwhelmingly busy day at an overwrought University Hospital Limerick (UHL) emergency department. >>READ MORE.

Dr Chris Luke: How can we address the calamitous overcrowding of our hospital emergency departments?: "I believe we are facing a crisis as great as the Covid pandemic," writes Dr Chris Luke.

"In dealing with the latter, this little nation revealed a remarkable capacity for solidarity, innovation and flexibility. We are going to need all of these qualities again." >>READ MORE.

Minister Anne Rabbitte has told gardaí she and colleague attacked with 'bag of sh*t': Junior Disability Minister Anne Rabbitte has reported to gardaí that she had a “bag of sh*t” thrown at her while attending a meeting on Wednesday night. >>READ MORE.

Driver dies after bus with 20 passengers onboard collides with ditch: A 55-year-old bus driver has died and a number of his passengers were injured after the bus left the road and collided with a ditch in Moate, Co. Westmeath. >>READ MORE.

Thousands pour into St Peter’s for funeral of Benedict XV: Mourners poured into St Peter’s Square early on Thursday for the funeral of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI. >>READ MORE.

Tommy Martin: Sexton at 10 is like corporation tax and the Gulf Stream, precarious but vital: The sense that Sexton exists at a whole other conceptual level was only confirmed in his absence last November. After marshalling Ireland to victory over South Africa, Sexton was rested for the Fiji game and pulled up lame before Australia.

Operation Transformation: 2023 brings some changes as we meet new leaders: The show kick-started with an introduction to our determined leaders for 2023. >>READ MORE.

Richard Hogan: These are the four questions to ask yourself to make 2023 better for you: Happiness isn’t some abstract elusive thing, we need to gain more understanding about what makes us happy and do more of that. >>READ MORE.

Birds in flight at Kennedy Quay, Cork. Picture: Denis Minihane.

Today will be windy with fresh or strong and gusty southwest winds developing, particularly along the west and northwest coasts. There will also be some outbreaks of drizzle.

Rain will clear eastwards later in the afternoon and evening with well scattered showers thereafter. Temperatures today will range between 9C and 12C.

