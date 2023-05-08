Charlie Bird reflects on Bruce Springsteen and ‘mind-blowing’ support from the public

Charlie Bird says the love and affection he is receiving is “mind-blowing” and adds that Bruce Springsteen was just one of many heroes he met over the weekend.

"Heroes. This past weekend I met so many heroes," he said on social media. "On Thursday I was with the Stardust families and delivered a pen portrait for them of one of the victims, at the Coroner’s Court. The Stardust Families are true heroes. Wow. Then I met many more incredible heroes, so wonderful."

Bird said he met with frontline workers at St James’ Hospital on Friday before his long-awaited meeting with ‘The Boss’, who dedicated 'Land Of Hope and Dreams' to the veteran journalist who was diagnosed with motor neurone disease in 2021.

Earlier last week, Bird admitted that he wanted that very song to be played at his funeral, saying he goes “to sleep nearly every night playing this song."

He met with Springsteen backstage before the US star's concert at the RDS.

“Myself and Claire were invited to meet Bruce Springsteen,” he said in a video posted on Twitter. “And then he dedicated a song to ‘my friend Charlie Bird’. He was a hero of mine before that, but then up close I saw that he was a lovely, kind and incredible human being.”

He added that he has been crying tears of joy over the "love and affection" he has been receiving".

"The love and affection I'm getting all over the place is mind-blowing. I know people saw my crying a lot, but they were tears of joy. So thanks to everyone for extending the hand of friendship."

Charlie Bird and Stephanie Manahan, Chief Executive Officer, Pieta, at Darkness into Light. Picture: INPHO/Ryan Byrne

Bird also joined the thousands of walkers who participated in Darkness Into Light on Saturday morning.

“After the concert, Claire and myself and Tiger were with Pieta and joined the Darkness Into Light walk in the Phoenix Park. There were thousands of heroes there as well — indeed, the 100,000 walkers all over the country are all heroes.”

He said he will continue to support Pieta and Samaritans “while I have a breath in my body”, describing them as incredible organisations helping people in dark places.”