10 things we learned after Bruce Springsteen rocked the RDS 

He came, he saw, he played the hits. But before he got to and , Bruce Springsteen treated the RDS in Dublin to nearly three hours of fervour and old-school bar-band swagger — with some late-hours melancholy mixed in too.
Here are 10 takeaways from the first of his three shows at the venue.
Springsteen was born in 1949 and yet, at 73, remains fighting fit and barely paused for breath at the RDS. He huffed and puffed, he ran down to the hardcore fans in the pit.
But he could still belt outat the start of the encore as enthusiastically as he had performed it at Slane nearly 40 years ago.
Springsteen says diet is “90% of the game”: his tour rider is said to include whey powder, soy milk, protein shakes and bananas and strawberries.
One of the show’s most emotive moments came when he spoke about the death of his old bandmate, George Theiss, with whom he’d grown up as a teenager in New Jersey and with whom he played in his first group, The Castiles.
“Death is final”, he said, encouraging the audience to “live in the moment” before our “todays become yesterdays”…
Unless you’re Bruce Springsteen, three hours of live music — or indeed three hours of anything — can feel daunting.
But Springsteen and the E-Street Band are old hands at this long game and their RDS performance was structured perfectly. Arriving on at 7.30pm — 30 mins later than billed — they opened withand then charged into from Springsteen’s autumnal 2020 LP before raising the tempo once again with from
But, further in, he had fun with the setlist: the Commodoreswas extended into a soulful singalong and then Springsteen plunged into laid-back and luxuriant jam-band takes on and the . It was a languid centre point for the gig which only really put down the foot again with his 1978 collaboration with Patti Smith.
Springsteen is the star. But does any other musician have lieutenants as loyal as the E-Street Band? They all had cameos, from Steve Van Zandt sharing the mic with Springsteen, to Jake Clemons, nephew of Clarence, deploying the saxophone like a guided missile and Nils Lofgren on steel-pedal and background vocals.
This was Springsteen's show — but his support crew elevated the performance. Springsteen knew that too and surrendered the spotlight at every opportunity.
The encore started with Springsteen dedicating Land of Hope and Dreams to the broadcaster. Earlier Springsteen had met Bird, diagnosed with Motor Neurone Disease in 2021.
“Last evening I was blown away brought to meet Bruce Springsteen backstage before concert. We had a couple of hugs and I used my voice app to talk to him,” wrote Bird on social media.
Critics were generally sniffy about, a collection of classic soul covers Springsteen released last November. But at the RDS that expanded take on showcased the punch in Springsteen’s voice.
The house lights came on and the RDS was bathed in light as Springsteen negotiatedand one after the other during the encore. There had been some grumbling among diehard Springsteen fans that there isn’t enough variety in the current setlist. But who could argue with a quadruple-whammy like that?
The show ended with Springsteen alone on stage, playing harmonica and performing— a stark ballad dedicated to the many people in his life he has lost.
“Death is not the end…I’ll see you in my dreams,” he sang — a poignant sign-off from an artist who has said more than his share of goodbyes.
There were plenty of attendees in their 50s and 60s at the show. But Gen Zs and Millennials were out in force too. Springsteen is one of those artists whose appeal transcends age.
Springsteen has two more Dublin shows — after that, who knows when we will see him again in Ireland? But for those going along on Sunday and Tuesday, the newsflash is that they’re in for a treat.