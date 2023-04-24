In pictures: The famous faces that met Michael D Higgins' beloved dog Bród

The Bernese Mountain dog was always by the President's side, even during important meetings with foreign dignitaries 
In pictures: The famous faces that met Michael D Higgins' beloved dog Bród

From Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to the French President, Bród was an expert at getting the attention of anyone he encountered at Áras an Uachtaráin.

Mon, 24 Apr, 2023 - 12:06
Maeve Lee

President Michael D Higgins is rarely seen without his beloved Bernese Mountain dogs. His eldest canine companion, Bród has been the centre of attention during many important meetings and events at Áras an Uachtaráin.

Following the sad news of the death of Higgins' "very much loved" dog, Bród  we looked back at some of those great encounters.

From Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to the French President, Bród has gotten plenty of belly rubs from well-known faces. 

Over the years, Bród has garnered the attention of everyone he encounters and is possibly one of the most photographed dogs in Ireland, having arrived at Áras when he was just a puppy. 

11-year-old Bród had been by Higgins' side on many occasions and is the eldest of his two dogs. Two-year-old Miscneach became a part of the family after the death of Síoda in September 2020.

In a statement over the weekend, President Michael D Higgins and his wife Sabina announced the sad news, stating that Bród will be missed by all at the Áras, but especially Misneach. 

Read More

How to cope with the loss of a pet and why it is important to mark their death

More in this section

How to cope with the loss of a pet and why it is important to mark their death How to cope with the loss of a pet and why it is important to mark their death
Review of the Year 2022 Meghan Markle denies ‘frankly ridiculous’ reports on why she is not going to coronation
'So excited': Carl Mullan and wife announce they are expecting their second child 'So excited': Carl Mullan and wife announce they are expecting their second child
BródPerson: Michael D Higgins
<p>Len Goodman (PA)</p>

Strictly Come Dancing head judge Len Goodman dies aged 78

READ NOW

Latest

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd