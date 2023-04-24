In pictures: The famous faces that met Michael D Higgins' beloved dog Bród

President Michael D Higgins is rarely seen without his beloved Bernese Mountain dogs. His eldest canine companion, Bród has been the centre of attention during many important meetings and events at Áras an Uachtaráin.
Following the sad news of the death of Higgins' "very much loved" dog, Bród we looked back at some of those great encounters.
From Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to the French President, Bród has gotten plenty of belly rubs from well-known faces.
Over the years, Bród has garnered the attention of everyone he encounters and is possibly one of the most photographed dogs in Ireland, having arrived at Áras when he was just a puppy.
President Michael D Higgins, and his wife, Sabina and their dog Bród with Prince William and Kate Middleton. Picture: Colin Keegan, Collins Dublin
11-year-old Bród had been by Higgins' side on many occasions and is the eldest of his two dogs. Two-year-old Miscneach became a part of the family after the death of Síoda in September 2020.
In a statement over the weekend, President Michael D Higgins and his wife Sabina announced the sad news, stating that Bród will be missed by all at the Áras, but especially Misneach.