President Higgins pays tribute to 'very much loved' dog Bród on social media

President Michael D Higgins has posted a tribute to his Bernese Mountain Dog Bród, after it was confirmed that he had passed away on Saturday.

The 11-year old had been a regular at the Áras and was by President Higgins's side on many occasions during garden parties or meetings with foreign dignitaries.

After news broke on Saturday afternoon of his death, the President issued a statement on social media late on Saturday paying tribute.

It read: "President Michael D. Higgins and his wife Sabina are sad to confirm that Bród, one of their two Bernese Mountain Dogs, has passed away at just past the age of 11.

"Bród was 11 years and two months at Áras an Uachtaráin, having come to the Áras as a 8 week old puppy.

Bród was a very much loved dog by all that met him and he enjoyed meeting with the thousands of members of the public who came to Áras an Uachtaráin over the years and he was probably one of the most photographed dogs in Ireland.

"He will be missed by the President, Sabina and all at the Áras, particularly Misneach, the President’s remaining dog who is two and a half years old, and who has shared his space with Bród over recent months and was his constant companion, aware of Bród’s situation and very attentive to him."