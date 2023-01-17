New Year, new you? Here are 20 quirky clubs and activities to try in Cork in 2023

For many, January is the perfect opportunity to try something new. How could we forget the Friends episode where Ross proudly declared he would try something new every day as part of his New Year's resolution? But if leather pants aren’t your thing, there are plenty of options for those looking to broaden their horizons and try something a little different this year.

If you’re looking to step outside of your comfort zone or take up a new hobby, here are 20 unique activities that you might want to add to your 2023 to-do list.

Cork Circus Factory

Maybe you’ve always wanted to run away and join the circus? Well, at Cork Circus Factory you can certainly test out your skills with a range of classes for kids and adults including aerial acrobatics and how to master the handstand.

There is a range of weekly introduction classes that are the perfect opportunity to try out something new before deciding on your circus discipline.

Take a look at the full range of classes at circusfactorycork.com

A performer from Cork Circus Factory Sophia Bikova with (L to R)

Pole dance therapy

Pole dancing is a great way to increase strength and agility. Cork’s Pole Dance Therapy is one of many such classes but this one focuses on helping “to boost your self-confidence and to liberate your sensuality through dance”. Classes are suitable for all fitness levels and incorporate acrobatics, stretching, meditation, and more.

See poledancetherapy.eu for more information

Cork City Firebirds

The Cork City Firebirds is not just a great name, but a great chance to try a new hobby. Founded in 2011, the group is a roller derby league and offers introductory courses.

For more information, see facebook.com/corkcityfirebirds/

Adult Painting Classes

Macroom School of Art is offering adult painting classes in a relaxed and friendly studio. Suitable for beginners, these classes run for a number of weeks and are a great way to get creative and learn new skills.

Sanctuary Runners

Sanctuary Runners is a solidarity through sport initiative and brings together asylum seekers, migrants and Irish residents through walking, running and jogging. Established in Cork, Sanctuary Runners continue to expand and have locations all across Ireland.

Check them out at sanctuaryrunners.ie

The Sanctuary Runners launching their new Side-By-Side programme which will see them establish 50 new Sanctuary Runner groups across Ireland in communities to which Ukrainians and people from other countries have moved in recent times. Picture: Julien Behal

Sos Lóin

If you are hoping to improve your Irish language skills this year, then Sos Lóin may be the group you’ve been waiting for. They meet every Tuesday and promise plenty of Caint, Craic and Cleachtadh. The group is free and a great opportunity to practice your Gaeilge.

Ó Bhéal

With poetry events, wordshops and open mic nights, Ó Bhéal has plenty going on and offers a range of hybrid events held throughout each month.

Take a look at obheal.ie/blog

Douglas Gymnastic Club

Many of us love gymnastics when we’re young but why not get back into it or start from scratch as an adult? Gymnastics Clubs such as Douglas Gymnastics Club offer adult beginners’ classes.

Cork Women’s Social Meetup Group

For women of all ages, this little community meets up regularly for chats and as they say, “a few laughs”. The group was started by a woman who moved to Cork from Scotland in 2017 and realised how difficult it can be to make new friends.

Sea swimming

Early morning sea swimming is all the rage these days. If you haven’t already hopped on the bandwagon, a sea swimming club might just be the perfect new thing to try this year. There are plenty of communities of sunrise sea swimmers in Cork including Rise and Swim who meet most Friday mornings. The Myrtleville Swimmers are currently preparing for the 2023 Myrtleville to Church Bay Swim with entries open at 10am on January 18, so it’s the perfect time to grab your togs and go for a drip.

Why not jump on the bandwagon and try out sea swimming?

Song Exchange

Maureen’s pub in Shandon is offering a monthly singing circle that allows people to get together and share a song, whether it is their own or someone else’s. The sessions are voice-only and open to everyone.

Knit Night

The same pub also hosts a knit night during the first Wednesday of every month so if you fancy getting crafty in a cosy pub, this one is for you.

For more, see maureenscork.com/events

Cork Yarnspinners

Cork's own storytelling community, this group hosts events on the first Thursday of each month at Rosie Maddison’s on Bandon Road, though the last few meetups have been at Crawford & Co. Attendees are encouraged to come along and enjoy an evening filled with stories, song, and poems.

For updates, see facebook.com/CorkYarnSpinner

Book Clubs

'Read more' is often top of the list of New Year’s resolutions and book clubs offer a great way to meet new people while also ticking that resolution off your list. There are plenty of book clubs available across Cork City Libraries so you will be sure to find a club near you. Most meet once a month so there is plenty of time to get a head start on your reading.

To find a book club near you, check out www.corkcitylibraries.ie

Walking groups

Alongside ‘read more’ on our New Year goals is often ‘walk more’ and there’s no beating a bit of fresh air but in the dark and damp January evenings, it can take a lot of motivation to get us out the door. That’s where a walking group can come in handy, while also being a great place to meet new people. Again, there are plenty of groups across Cork including Walking East Cork, Walking North Cork, and Cork City walking group among many others.

Details are available on corksports.ie/walking-groups-clubs/

Kayaking

If getting out into nature is on your New Year’s resolution list, Funky Town Adventure Centre and Phoenix Kayak Club have a range of kayaking courses and lessons, including intro classes.

A once off

If you just want to try something new and avoid the commitment to a group or community, there are plenty of one-off fun things to do in Cork that will help you get out of your comfort zone.

Smugglers Cove

In Rosscarbery, West Cork, this one is worth an add to your Cork must-see list and is a one-stop shop for family fun or a quick thrill for adrenaline junkies. From the famous tubing park to crazy golf, there’s lots to try here.

Zip lining

Speaking of adrenaline junkies, Zipit is encouraging people to put down the phones and get back to nature. With a unique outdoor high ropes experience, there is a Zipit location at Farran Forest, just 20 minutes outside of Cork city.

Check it out at zipit.ie

Ice skating

If you’re feeling inspired by the celebs on Dancing on Ice, the Alpine Skate trail is the perfect way to test out your skills. But with the rink closing for the season on January 29, you’ll have to act fast.

Book your time on the ice at iceskating.ie

Full moon kayak

This is definitely one to tick off the bucket list. Take to the water at night with a full moon kayak in Cork. Funkytown Adventure Centre and Atlantic Sea Kayaking are some of those that offer these unique kayaking experiences.

Good luck!