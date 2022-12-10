Getting married in 2023? These experts have shared their key wedding planning forecasts 

Bigger, longer

Micro-nuptials and elopements are still enjoying their fair share of post-pandemic limelight, but the big fat multi-day wedding celebration is staging a comeback.

“Weddings are most definitely now a minimum two days of events and in some cases three if we include the welcome night or rehearsal dinner,” says longtime wedding planner Tara Fay.

Tara Fay bringing a guest's coat to the cloakroom at a pre-pandemic outdoor wedding. Picture: Doreen Kilfeather

Themes and dress codes

The more sizeable the occasion, the more scope there is for — drumroll, please — dress codes and themes!

So, does that mean it's time to reel that dickie-bow back down from the top of the wardrobe, or maybe even start giving those Elsa and Olaf costumes a Disney day out?

Maybe. "So, couples are now choosing dresscodes or themes for each day’s events, and there is a change later in the evening as well on the wedding day — in some cases full hair and makeup changes as well,” says Tara.

Sustainability

From ball gowns to bunting, and from bouquets to banquets, I get the vibe from brides and grooms over the past year that sustainability has become as important a consideration in planning as choosing the rings.

Tara Fay agrees: “I do think couples are being more mindful of sustainable practices with their vendors for 2023.”

Cork chef and caterer, Orla McAndrew has even devised a five-star zero-waste wedding meal. "I am Ireland's only zero-waste wedding caterer and I work with Irish producers all over the country to ensure their hard-made produce never ends up wasted," says Orla.

Cork chef and caterer, Orla McAndrew

What has she found among the couples booking their wedding feasts with her for 2023? “I'm delighted to say that almost all of next year's wedding couples have opted for a zero-waste wedding,” says Orla.

Crucially, Orla adds: “This isn't really a trend, it's the future. I have proven that food doesn't have to be excessive to be exquisite."

How does the Blarney-based mum of three girls devise a menu for such an occasion? "I rely heavily on what is available fresh on the week of the wedding and there's always a bounty, which just goes to show why we need to shake up the system," says Orla. "I really love creating in this way. It produces my finest work."

Maura Mackey of Maura Mackey Design

Colour and decor

Forget about couture on catwalks, it's all about cans of paint along wedding aisles.

Fashion has always informed wedding organising, but interior design trends are about to nab its tiara.

Cork interior designer Maura Mackey and Dublin wedding planner Tara Fay have both noticed this, too, in particular with the Pantone Colour of the Year, Viva Magenta.

“The Pantone Colour of the Year actually plays a part in upcoming floral trends,” says Tara Fay says.

Viva Magenta is "all about strength and optimism", adds Ballinhassig-based Maura. "And isn’t this so relatable when it comes to starting a new life with your partner?" she says.

“It encourages ‘self-expression without restraint’ and if the past few years have taught us anything it’s that if you want a bold colour in your house be it in walls, furniture or accessories — be brave and go for it. The same rule applies to wedding decor," says Maura.

“Over the past few years nature in homes and wedding venues has become so popular and this new Pantone colour is such a vibrant colour it will blend it beautifully in home and wedding decor. I think this colour is a burst of fun, joy and hope.”