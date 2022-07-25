Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash marry in romantic wedding at Essex home

The pair tied the knot in the garden of their home, 'Pickle Cottage'
Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash pictured before attending the Baftas. The pair tied the knot on Sunday. Picture: @staceysolomon

Mon, 25 Jul, 2022 - 12:26
Maeve Lee

Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash tied the knot during an intimate ceremony at home with their nearest and dearest over the weekend.

The Loose Women panellist and former EastEnders star exchanged vows on Sunday in the back garden of their stunning Essex home surrounded by close family and friends, according to Mail Online.

The pair first met in 2010 and have been together for seven years.

TOWIE star James Argent and Loose Women co-star Linda Robson were reportedly among those who attended the romantic celebration.

On Saturday, the former X Factor star showed a sneak peek at their wedding preparations as she set up chairs and tables in the garden of her Essex home, which she lovingly refers to as ‘Pickle Cottage’. She also revealed that they would be having a “relaxed private blessing” in front of their closest family and friends and a “ceremony of our love to each other” before they legally register their marriage.

Ahead of the big day, Stacey also shared an image of her wedding hair with her 5.3m Instagram followers. The mother-of-four, who previously had dyed her hair red, said she just wanted to be “back to me and my (not so natural but natural ) for our special day”.

Stacey shared glimpses of the wedding prep at Pickle Cottage.  Picture: @staceysolomon
Stacey shared glimpses of the wedding prep at Pickle Cottage.  Picture: @staceysolomon

“As much as I love changing to fun bright colours I didn’t want anything crazy for the wedding and just want to feel as me as possible,” she said. "I love it so much. It was a process but it was sooo WORTH IT.” 

Stacey, 32, and Joe, 40, met on the set of I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here in 2010 and are parents to three-year-old Rex and nine-month-old Rose. 

Stacey is also mum to her eldest son, Zachery and 10-year-old Leighton from previous relationships while Joe shares his son Harry with his ex-fiancée Emma Sophocleous.

