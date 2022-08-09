Simon Zebo and Elvira Fernandez marry in 'magical' Kerry wedding 

Rugby star Simon Zebo and his childhood sweetheart Elvira Fernandez officially tied the knot in Co Kerry during an intimate ceremony among close family and friends, including the couple's four kids.

Seven-year-old Jacob, five-year-old Sofia, two-year-old Noah and three-month-old baby Isabella were among the 22 guests to attend the romantic celebration at the five-star Sheen Falls Lodge in Kenmare recently.

While the weather was not the best for their big day, Simon told RSVP Magazine that it did not dampen their spirits and there was plenty of music, dancing and laughs throughout the night — and some rapping from Simon.

"The day went brilliantly. We didn’t have the weather but we had an amazing photographer and videographer to capture the day," he said.

"It’s a very cosy hotel so the winter weather kind of added to the day in a sense, it was magical out there surrounded by the water. We were up rapping and laughing, singing and dancing all night. It was just a fantastic night with all the closest people to us, we had a blast".

Former Avondale player and present Munster rugby star, Simon Zebo, brought his children, Jacob, Sofia and Noah to the Avondale family fun day at Beaumont Park earlier this summer. Picture: Mike English

Simon’s highlight of the day was of course getting married to Elvira, who he first met when he was just 16 years of age, but a “jam session” back at the cottage was another memorable moment.

"We had a jam session there after some Guinness and it was amazing. My rapping skills went down a treat and a great night was had," he told RSVP Magazine.

Simon and Elvira first met in Cork when he was 16 and she was a 15-year-old Spanish student studying in the country. Their big day took place on Saturday, July 30.