Wedding of the Week: The priest put in the wrong Eircode and ended up near Dingle

This dad-and-daughter duo are more accustomed to getting behind the wheel and getting others to the church on time than being ferried about themselves.

But on this wedding day, instead of donning chauffeur caps, Stephanie Horan was adjusting her veil and Tom Horan was checking out his buttonhole, in his role as father-of-the-bride.

Stephanie Horan and her dad Tom Horan. Pictures: Evelyn Woodard

Stephanie’s parents, Sheila and Tom Horan, own Horan’s Wedding Cars, Ballymacelligott, Tralee, so naturally, stylish transport was to be expected when she was setting off to exchange vows with fellow Tralee native Richie Campbell. “I’ve had a vintage car take me to my communion and confirmation so it was only fitting I would have one for my wedding day,” she says.

“But it was surreal to be sitting in the back seat with my dad when usually it’s one of us driving the bride and groom!”

Stephanie and Sheila Horan. Pictures: Evelyn Woodard

Stephanie’s uncle Paul drove the pair to St Brendan’s Church, Clogher, Ballymacelligott, in a Bentley (the bride’s favourite car).“It was a hard sell to get Tom Horan even to sit in the back, but we got there — and it was great to be a bride for the day!” she says.

Stephanie met and dated Richie, from Listillick, while both were working in London seven years ago. A long-distance romance ensued when Stephanie relocated to Qatar 12 months later, in 2016. “We both moved home to Kerry, then, in 2019 and bought a house in Killarney,” she says.

Richie Campbell with Kieran Laverty, Padraig Courtney, Stephen Daly and Dylan Foley. Pictures: Evelyn Woodard

The bride, a teacher at St Brigid’s Secondary School in Killarney, and Richie, who works in Eli Lily in Kinsale, Co Cork, got engaged in Killarney in March 2020. “A couple of days later the whole country went into lockdown, so there were no celebrations, everyone was housebound!” says Stephanie.

Stephanie Horan and Richie Campbell with their wedding party. Pictures: Evelyn Woodard

But that meant it was “extra special” to have families and friends around to celebrate their wedding this year, she adds, including Richie’s relatives who travelled from Australia for the week. The couple were married in by Fr Tom Fogarty. “Fr Tom was the president of my college, St Patrick’s College in Thurles, Tipperary, where I had trained,” says Stephanie.

Stephanie Horan, Clare Savage, Lorraine and Nicola Horan and Kellie O’Brien. Pictures: Evelyn Woodard

“The morning of the wedding was great fun. The amazing Sharon O’Sullivan did our makeup and my sister Lorraine Horan and Jody Murphy (House of Glamour, Tralee) did our hair. We had plenty of time to get ready seeing as it was a 1.30pm wedding and my parents’ house is a two-minute drive to Clogher church.

Stephanie Horan, Clare Savage, Lorraine and Nicola Horan and Kellie O’Brien. Pictures: Evelyn Woodard

But we had more time than we thought as Fr Tom had put in the wrong eircode and ended up near Dingle — so after a delay of 45 minutes, we were down the aisle at 2.15pm, much to Richie’s relief.” Evelyn Woodard, photographer, captured the big day on camera, while LM Videography, was also behind the lens. The reception took place in Ballygarry Estate Hotel Spa.

“We were blessed with the greatest weather and Padraig McGillicuddy [the owner] drove us around his estate in their very cool Splitty for photos. Thys Vogels [hotel manager], Padraig and every single staff member was a pleasure to deal with,” says the bride.

Stephanie Horan and Richie Campbell. Pictures: Evelyn Woodard

Stephanie looked super-elegant in an Enzoani dress, purchased in Diamond Bridal in Cork, and the groom, best man and groomsmen sourced their suits in Hussey’s Menswear in Tralee. Maura Sheehy of Maura’s Cottage Flowers, Tralee, created the floral arrangements.

Stephanie’s best friend Clare Savage was her maid of honour while her sisters Lorraine and Nicola Horan and her sister-in-law Kellie O’Brien were her bridesmaids Richie’s friend Kieran Laverty was by his side as his best man and his friends Padraig Courtney, Stephen Daly and Dylan Foley were his groomsmen. The bride’s niece Sophie Horan was the flowergirl and her nephew Lucas McCarthy was the pageboy.

Stephanie Horan and Richie Campbell. Pictures: Evelyn Woodard

“It was the greatest day — how cliché! But it really was and I’d love to do it all over again,” says Stephanie. “I found the lead-up very relaxing and easy, I think everyone was waiting for ‘a moment’ — but it didn’t come! From growing up and working in the wedding business (Horan’s Wedding Cars) I know my weddings so I had full trust in all the suppliers we had chosen.”

The newlyweds headed for the Mediterranean for their honeymoon. “We went to Santorini, Athens and Venice and had the best few weeks before I started back school,” says Stephanie.