Ask Audrey: Lanzarote for Christmas? Not if you're from the richest family in Ballintemple

It’s getting energy efficient on our WhatsApp group, Douglas Road Stunners Whose BER Rating is Better than Yours. Jess_I_Confess kicked it all off yesterday when she posted a Gif of a shivering polar bear saying “Baaa-ltic”. We suspended her for six weeks because you’re not allowed to say Baltic on the Douglas Road when it’s cold — we prefer Alpine. Then Orla_NewTesla said she turned up her heating today and there was a pile-on because our houses are all insulated up the ying-yang and she was accused of wrecking the planet. Bronagh_OwnATesla said she hasn’t turned on her heating since 2021 now that her gaff has an A2 energy rating and you could have started an actual fire with the people mocking her for having such a dire house, because you’re supposed to be A1 and nothing more down our neck of the woods. Cliona_AmazingCheekBones said she doesn’t like to boast (!!) but her house actually has a higher rating than an A1, it’s a secret rating that is only available to the very top table in Cork society. I’m not sure whether I believe her, particularly after her recent claim she got a blood transfusion from a minor German aristocrat. Do you know a BER inspector I can talk to?

— Jenni, Douglas Road

This gorgeous BER inspector called to my place yesterday. He said, it’s an A3. I said, that’s very low, langerdan — I have the heating off and look at me, I’m still walking around in a negligée.

Hello it’s Rosealeen here in Ballydesmond. The annual Christmas present dance is on with the Mammy and there is no point in denying it. I was over yesterday to cut her fangs of finger-nails and didn’t I ask her what she’d like me to get her this year. She said, all I want is a bit of peace, Rosealeen from Ballydesmond. You must think I’m Boutros Boutros-Ghali Mammy I said, trying to lighten the mood but she just gave me one of her looks, they’d stop a train. I said would you like a scarf Mammy, that got another look from her, followed by the information that I gave her a scarf the last five years and isn’t it the way that she only has the one head, she’s not some kind of mutant alien the like of which you’d find in Scartaglin. She doubled down on this, telling me that I should ask my b*tch of a sister in Dublin what to give her because she always comes up with a thoughtful gift. Well isn’t it grand for her Mammy, I said, sitting on her sizeable arse all day trying to come up with new ways to spend her husband’s money. Don’t talk to me about the season to be jolly. Bad cess to it anyway — what am I going to give Mammy?

— Rosealeen, Ballydesmond

I asked my mother what she’d like for Christmas. She said, you could call over more often. I said, I could I suppose — how about a pair of gloves?

C’mere, what’s the story with doing the 12 pubs when you’re 40? The crowd in work are doing the 12 pubs down Barrack Street next week, which is a problem in itself because who wants to go drinking on the southside? The bigger issue is my capacity. There was a time Audrey when I’d have a few cans before going out to the 12 pubs, because I hate arriving in a pub raw, do you know that kind of way. But time moves on and I can’t remember a single thing after pub number seven last year. The lads won’t tell me what happened but it’s a worry that they’ve been calling me Hairy Nuts ever since. I can’t try the old “I’ll join ye at pub number six lads”. When Mouldy Mahoney tried that last year Budgie organised a truck billboard thing for outside his house saying ‘Mahoney is a Woman-ey’. I read an article called 7 Ways To Survive The Christmas Party, written by some gomie journalist who never set foot inside a proper bar, he said I should drink non-alcoholic beer at the start. How do you think Budgie will respond that that?

— Dowcha Donie, Blackpool

M y money is on a billboard, Donie is a Phoney.

So like, I’m from the richest family in Ballintemple measured by the number of people who know that we always go to the Maldives for Christmas, that’s the level I operate at due. Except this year the old man called a family meeting and said he’d lost 18 million on some crypto investment and we’d have to make do with a 7 star resort in Lanzarote. Sorry now old man, but Ed’s got a reputation for grandeur to maintain around this town and Lanzarote is not a word in my vocabulary, ya feelin’ me? I think I’ll stay home this year because the old spirt of goodwill to all men doesn’t stretch to some trainee fitter in an Irish bar. Is there a space where hyper-woke inspiring creatives can break bread on Christmas Day and b*tch about their families?

— Ed, Ballintemple

I rang the Posh Cousin there and said where’s a good place for entitled hipster trustifarians? She said try St Lukes, the place is full of them.