Doireann Garrihy reveals she is officially a homeowner after a 'wild ride'

RTÉ presenter and podcast host Doireann Garrihy has shared some exciting news with her Instagram followers, revealing that she is officially a homeowner after what she described as a “wild ride”.

The 30-year-old shared a sweet video over the weekend with her beloved dog Bertie in their new home. The pair looked extremely excited as they danced around what looks to be the living room of the house.

Alongside the video, Doireann said her Christmas wish of a garden for Bertie had come to fruition a little early this year, but she was quick to remind followers that it was not an easy feat.

“All I wanted for Christmas this year was a garden for Bertie…Christmas came early,” she said. “That makes it sound easy… It’s been a wild ride, but we’re homeowners.”

Now, she said, the goal is to turn the new pad into a “cosy spot for [two]”, meaning herself and the adorable Bertie.

Aoibhín Garrihy congratulated her youngest sister on the exciting news. “You got there. So so excited for you…mission as chief interior advisor accepted,” she said in a comment under the video.

Earlier this month it was revealed that Doireann will join Jennifer Zamparelli as a presenter on Dancing with the Stars when it returns to screens in January.

An exciting engagement

Elsewhere in the world of Instagram, there was some more happy news this weekend as New York-based influencer Erika Fox (@retroflame) announced her engagement to long-term boyfriend, Tommy O’Callaghan.

The Kerry native was enjoying a weekend at the Hamptons when what she thought was a photo shoot on the beach turned out to be a romantic proposal.

Tommy got down on one knee surrounded by white roses as Erika made her way to the beach and quickly realised what was happening. The moment was captured on video by Erika's sister and fellow influencer, Kaelin Fox, and her boyfriend, David.

Sharing the news to Instagram, Erika simply said: "YES!!!" The pair, who have been dating since they were teenagers, live together in New York City.

Kerry native Erika Fox is engaged to her long-term boyfriend. Picture: @retroflame

A 'miracle baby'

Meanwhile, Limerick influencer Lucy Fitzgibbon revealed that she is pregnant with her first child.

Lucy, who currently lives in Barcelona with her boyfriend, shared a touching video of her pregnancy journey so far on Instagram with the caption: “From highest of highs, to lowest of lows.. our miracle baby is on the way.”

The 22-year-old, better known as Lucy Fitz, has been a content creator since she was 15 and has shared many milestones throughout her life, including her move to Barcelona last year.

The Askeaton native recently spoke about her frustrations after her Instagram account was deleted after being repeatedly reported for breaching the site's community guidelines.