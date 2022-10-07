Doireann Garrihy joins Jennifer Zamparelli as new host of Dancing with the Stars

RTÉ has revealed Doireann Garrihy will join Jennifer Zamparelli as presenter of their hit show Dancing with the Stars when it returns to our screens in January.
The series will see 11 well-known figures team up with professional dancers, performing a live routine each week from the Charleston to hip hop with just seven days to perfect their performance.
Doireann currently presents 2FM breakfast on weekday mornings with Donncha O'Callaghan and Carl Mullan and has previously presented Big Night In, The Podge and Rodge Show as well as Relling in the Fears.
Her own comedy show, The Doireann Project, aired on RTÉ 2 and RTÉ Player.
“I am ecstatic to be joining the Dancing with the Stars family - the glitziest gang in town," Doireann said.
"This is a dream come true for me. I cannot wait to get going with the team. I never thought I’d say this but roll on the month of January!”
Jennifer Zamparelli returns for her fifth season at the helm of Dancing with the Stars and welcomed her new co-host to the role.
"I predict a lot of fun and a lot of laughs! It's shaping up to be a new great series," she said.