Limerick influencer blasts 'misogynistic' Instagram as account deleted

A prominent Limerick influencer has called Instagram "misogynistic" after her account was deleted for breaching the site's community guidelines too many times.

Lucy Fitz, who recently moved to Barcelona, had been sharing content on the platform for the past six years.

Her Instagram was deleted this week after being repeatedly reported for breaching the site's community guidelines.

Taking to her TikTok, the Askeaton native said it was "frustrating" given that she is trying to promote body positivity.

"Six years of being a content creator, six years of memories, of building a brand, building followers and followers' trust... gone.

"And honestly the saddest part for me, it's not about followers, it's the memories that I had on that page. Since the age of 15/16, I've been documenting my life on that Instagram, and so much has happened and yeah it's just all gone.

Lucy Fitz with one of her body positivity artworks Picture: @youaresoDAMNhot / Instagram

"The most frustrating part of it is that I'm just trying to do good with the body positivity but the second I share a woman's body or show too much skin it's gone straight away."

Fitz, who recently launched female empowerment and body positive brand YouareSoDAMNHot, said her passion is to empower women but "it's hard to pursue your passion when your content is just getting deleted all the time."

"Unfortunately, it's not actually just Instagram it is someone reporting me. Someone has been reporting me for months now, and anything to do with any female skin is taken down nearly instantly.

"This all boils down to trolling," she said, "and people not being able to be happy for other people.

"And when someone sees a woman being happy and living the life that she wants to live... it's not acceptable."

The 21-year-old, who is also a content creator on the controversial OnlyFans website, recently spoke to the Irish Examiner about the judgement surrounding the site and sex work in Ireland.

"I don't see where the judgment is coming from," she said.

Lucy Fitz has been creating content on Instagram for six years

"Sex workers and the sex industry - it's one of the oldest industries there is. Sex is so natural and one of the most natural things in the world. OnlyFans does not mean that this subscriber owns this person, they don't own the rights to an image.

"I completely understand why people wouldn't feel comfortable doing it, and the most important thing with anything is you're comfortable," she said.

"But, if there's a woman reading this at the moment, and they look down on sex workers, or think that's it wrong, or if it's a man thinking that, why do think it's wrong?

"In theory and on paper, it's not wrong, this stigma and judgment around it needs to be lifted. Ireland is behind in terms of accepting sex work, people are entitled to their opinion, don't put people down."