Tayto Park reveals its new name and it’s already dividing opinion online

What are your thoughts on Emerald Park?
Tayto Park is being renamed to Emerald Park from January 2023

Thu, 29 Sep, 2022 - 13:39
Denise O’Donoghue

Earlier this year it was announced that Tayto Park in Co Meath would be changing its name after the Tayto sponsorship deal reaches the end of its partnership.

Now, the theme park and zoo has revealed its new name and confirmed it is moving away from brand sponsorship titles. From January 1, 2023, Tayto Park will be rebranded as Emerald Park.

The new name was unveiled today by general manager Charles Coyle, whose father was founder Raymond Coyle, and work is underway to rebrand all elements of the Park before the new year.

Emerald Park’s name was inspired by Ireland’s ‘Emerald Isle’ nickname as well as Co Meath's lush green countryside. it was chosen after the park commissioned research and found Emerald Park was the most popular name.

“When we announced that the name of the Park would change, we were inundated with ideas from the public and it was wonderful to see such enthusiasm,” said Mr Coyle.

“We commissioned a piece of research and Emerald Park was the clear favourite. We will start next year with a new name and new brand throughout the Park.” 

Despite moving away from a brand title sponsor, marketing manager Niamh Reynolds says the park is working with strategic brand partners and is “actively meeting brand teams at present” before opening under its new name on New Year’s Day.

The name Emerald Park has divided many, with some sharing their views on social media. “They could not have been less imaginative with the name had they tried, which they clearly didn’t,” one person writes on Twitter. 

“I guess for the Emerald Isle’s only theme park it makes sense; but will take some getting used to after 10 years of Tayto,” another says. 

Meanwhile, others are pointing out that the park now shares a name with another beloved Irish treat, Emerald toffee sweets.

Other changes coming in January include the end of the Tayto Factory Tour experience and the park will no longer be providing complimentary Tayto Crisps at the exit from 2023 onwards. You can get your last free bag of crisps in the park on December 23, its last day open as Tayto Park.

