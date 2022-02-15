Mr. Tayto bids farewell to park life: crisp company ends Tayto Park sponsorship

After over a decade of amusement-park rides and animal fun, Tayto Crisps and the proprietors of Co. Meath's Tayto Park have announced a parting of ways in a joint statement today.

Snack superfans, families and fans of Irish pop-culture needn't worry, however, as the park's potato-based iconography will remain in place until next year.

The two businesses revealed that the crisp company's title sponsorship of the park will end in January of next year, concluding a partnership that began with the facility's announcement in 2010.

Founder of Tayto Park, Raymond Coyle said: "I am delighted to have aligned with one of the most iconic Irish brands, so successfully, for over a decade.

Pictured with Mr. Tayto: an even bigger Mr. Tayto, as part of the park's gardens. Pic: Jason Clarke Photography

"We have decided that in order to expand and meet our ambitious targets for the park, now is the opportune time to rename the park to better reflect the exciting rides, attractions and zoo that are coming over the next few years.

"We now look forward to a new and exciting chapter for the park, with many new developments planned, including an investment of €30 million over the next 2 years."

John O’Connor, Managing Director of Tayto Snacks, adding: “We are immensely proud of our title sponsorship of Tayto Park over the last decade which has supported the creation of one of Ireland’s most successful tourist attractions, welcoming more than 5 million visitors since it was established in 2010."

An aerial view of Tayto Park in Co. Meath

As a major economic contributor to the Meath area, Tayto Park hasn't been without its memorable moments on the political stage, either - a 2013 jobs announcement and photocall resulted in the attendance of then-Taoiseach Enda Kenny, who was subsequently snapped in an exchange with some of the facility's geese, while being given the guided tour.

Former Taoiseach Enda Kenny plays with some geese as he is brought on a walking tour of Tayto Park in Ashbourne, Co Meath. Pic: Leon Farrell

